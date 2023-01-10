Here are the favourite mid-cap and small-cap stocks of sectoral mutual funds

No. of active schemes in the category: 4
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru PSU Equity and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity Fund
Last one-year category return: 15%
No. of active schemes in the category: 3
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: UTI Transportation & Logistics Fund
Last one-year category return: 14.7%
No. of active schemes in the category: 15
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Serv, Nippon India Banking & Financial Services and SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund
Last one-year category return: 9.5%
No. of active schemes in the category: 18
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Infrastructure, DSP India T.I.G.E.R and UTI Infrastructure Fund
Last one-year category return: 8%
No. of active schemes in the category: 12
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: Aditya Birla SL India GenNext, Mirae Asset Great Consumer and ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund
Last one-year category return: 5%
No. of active schemes in the category: 7
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Business Cycle and Aditya Birla SL Business Cycle Fund
Last one-year category return: -3%
No. of active schemes in the category: 4
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: SBI Magnum Global and Aditya Birla SL MNC Fund
Last one-year category return: -4.2%
No. of active schemes in the category: 7
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: SBI Magnum Equity ESG and Axis ESG Equity Fund
Last one-year category return: -9%
No. of active schemes in the category: 10
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: Nippon India Pharma, ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) and SBI Healthcare Opp Fund
Last one-year category return: -21%
No. of active schemes in the category: 5
Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Technology, Tata Digital India and Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund