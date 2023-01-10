Here are the favourite mid-cap and small-cap stocks of sectoral mutual funds

1/11

Sector and thematic mutual funds have relatively a concentrated investment portfolio. While the sector funds have a narrow investment approach of betting on a single sector, thematic funds are semi-diversified funds allocating to a few sectors that are associated with a particular theme. Since the performance of these funds are cyclical in nature, their portfolios are built in a way that that not only to capitalize the opportunities when the sectors or theme perform well but also contain the loss well when they undergo rough paces. Over the last one year, the sectors and thematic funds that performed well were including PSU related funds, auto and consumption funds. Meanwhile, technology and pharma funds were the laggards delivered negative return. Here are the popular mid and smallcap stocks among the actively managed sector and thematic fund categories. Value as of November 2022. Source: ACEMFLast one-year category return: 19.5%No. of active schemes in the category: 4Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru PSU Equity and Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity FundAuto sector fundsLast one-year category return: 15%No. of active schemes in the category: 3Schemes with larger corpus within the category: UTI Transportation & Logistics FundBanks & Financial Services fundsLast one-year category return: 14.7%No. of active schemes in the category: 15Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Banking & Fin Serv, Nippon India Banking & Financial Services and SBI Banking & Financial Services FundInfrastructure fundsLast one-year category return: 9.5%No. of active schemes in the category: 18Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Infrastructure, DSP India T.I.G.E.R and UTI Infrastructure FundConsumption fundsLast one-year category return: 8%No. of active schemes in the category: 12Schemes with larger corpus within the category: Aditya Birla SL India GenNext, Mirae Asset Great Consumer and ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption FundBusiness Cycle FundLast one-year category return: 5%No. of active schemes in the category: 7Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Business Cycle and Aditya Birla SL Business Cycle FundMNC fundsLast one-year category return: -3%No. of active schemes in the category: 4Schemes with larger corpus within the category: SBI Magnum Global and Aditya Birla SL MNC FundESG fundsLast one-year category return: -4.2%No. of active schemes in the category: 7Schemes with larger corpus within the category: SBI Magnum Equity ESG and Axis ESG Equity FundPharma & Health Care fundsLast one-year category return: -9%No. of active schemes in the category: 10Schemes with larger corpus within the category: Nippon India Pharma, ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) and SBI Healthcare Opp FundTechnology fundsLast one-year category return: -21%No. of active schemes in the category: 5Schemes with larger corpus within the category: ICICI Pru Technology, Tata Digital India and Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund