MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

Here are five banks that offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

Small finance banks offer higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private banks

Hiral Thanawala
December 16, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain time. Amid falling interest rates, small finance banks offer higher interest rates, as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the small finance banks and private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain time. Amid falling interest rates, small finance banks offer higher interest rates, as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the small finance banks and private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.
AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.
Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.
DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.5 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.5 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all BSE listed small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of December 1, 2021. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.
The interest rate on savings accounts for all BSE listed small finance banks and private banks are considered for data compilation. BankBazaar compiled the data as of December 1, 2021. Banks whose websites don't advertise the data are not considered. The minimum balance requirement for the regular savings account and excluding a basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account are considered.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #personal finance #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Dec 16, 2021 11:08 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.