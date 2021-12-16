Here are five banks that offer up to 7% interest on savings accounts

Keep a part of your surplus income in savings accounts for liquidity and emergencies during uncertain time. Amid falling interest rates, small finance banks offer higher interest rates, as per data compiled by BankBazaar. Here are the small finance banks and private banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.

Small finance banks are offering higher interest rates on savings accounts compared to leading private and public sector banks to acquire new retail customers. You should choose a bank with a long-term track record, good service standards, wide branch network and ATM services across cities; a higher interest on savings accounts would be a bonus.

AU Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates of up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 7 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

DCB Bank offers interest rates of up to 6.5 percent on savings accounts. Among private banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. The minimum balance requirement is Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is offering interest rates up to 6.25 percent on savings accounts. The average monthly balance requirement is Rs 2,000.