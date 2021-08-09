MARKET NEWS

English
Here are five banks that offer up to 7.25% interest on 3-year FDs for senior citizens

Smaller private and small finance banks top the FD interest rate charts.

Hiral Thanawala
August 09, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Senior citizens should invest part of their savings in bank fixed deposits for liquidity and emergency purposes. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private and small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 7.25 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #banking #fixed deposits #Slideshow #Slideshows
first published: Aug 9, 2021 10:28 am

