Here are five banks that offer up to 7.25% interest on 3-year FDs for senior citizens

Senior citizens should invest part of their savings in bank fixed deposits for liquidity and emergency purposes. Despite falling interest rates, smaller private and small finance banks offer interest rates of up to 7.25 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens as per data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five banks offering the best interest rates on savings accounts.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers 7.25 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Among small finance banks, this bank offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.24 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.

DCB Bank and Yes Bank offer 7 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.





Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 6.85 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.

RBL Bank offers 6.80 percent interest in three-year FDs for senior citizens. Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.22 lakh in three years.

The smaller private banks and small finance banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.