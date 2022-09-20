Fund managers went on a treasure hunt and identified these smallcap stocks

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Active fund managers apply various parameters to identify stocks from the smallcap universe that could have the potential to generate better returns. Many such chosen stocks emerged as multibaggers and rewarded unitholders handsomely. Here are the smallcap stocks that have been identified by the mutual fund industry and added afresh in their portfolios in the last six months. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds were considered for the study. Index funds and ETFs were excluded. Data as of August 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Patanjali FoodsSector: Consumer Non-durablesMF investment value: Rs 453 croreSchemes that held the stock: Eleven equity schemes of Quant funds, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap Fund. All took fresh position in March 2022Pitti EngineeringSector: Industrial Capital GoodsMF investment value: Rs 20 croreSchemes that held the stock: Five equity schemes from LIC MF added the stock in the last two monthsRashtriya Chemicals and FertilizersSector: FertilisersMF investment value: Rs 20 croreSchemes that held the stock: Three equity schemes from Quant MF added the stock afresh in the last monthGulshan PolyolsSector: ChemicalsMF investment value: Rs 51 croreSchemes that held the stock: Quant Small Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund added this stock in March 2022HP AdhesivesSector: Specialty ChemicalsMF investment value: Rs 4.8 crore.Schemes that held the stock: Quant Multi Asset and Quant Value Fund made fresh positions during the last monthGujarat Alkalies and ChemicalsSector: ChemicalsMF investment value: Rs 10 croreScheme that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity bought this stock in April 2022Mirza InternationalSector: Consumer DurablesMF investment value: Rs 143 croreScheme that held the stock: HDFC Small Cap Fund took a fresh position in the stock in April 2022Gujarat Ambuja ExportsSector: Consumer Non-durablesMF investment value: Rs 4.3 croreScheme that held the stock: DSP Value Fund added this stock in April 2022Oriental AromaticsSector: ChemicalsMF investment value: Rs 13 croreScheme that held the stock: PGIM India Small Cap made a fresh position in the stock in MarchRossell IndiaSector: Consumer Non-durablesMF investment value: Rs 13 croreScheme that held the stock: Quant Active fund bought this stock in MarchTranstream India.comSector: IT-enabled ServicesMF investment value: NA.Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Fund added just 1,000 shares of the company in March 2022Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.