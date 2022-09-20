Fund managers went on a treasure hunt and identified these smallcap stocks

Sector: Consumer Non-durables
MF investment value: Rs 453 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Eleven equity schemes of Quant funds, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap Fund. All took fresh position in March 2022
Sector: Industrial Capital Goods
MF investment value: Rs 20 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Five equity schemes from LIC MF added the stock in the last two months
Sector: Fertilisers
MF investment value: Rs 20 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Three equity schemes from Quant MF added the stock afresh in the last month
Sector: Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 51 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Quant Small Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund added this stock in March 2022
Sector: Specialty Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 4.8 crore.
Schemes that held the stock: Quant Multi Asset and Quant Value Fund made fresh positions during the last month
Sector: Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 10 crore
Scheme that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity bought this stock in April 2022
Sector: Consumer Durables
MF investment value: Rs 143 crore
Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Small Cap Fund took a fresh position in the stock in April 2022
Sector: Consumer Non-durables
MF investment value: Rs 4.3 crore
Scheme that held the stock: DSP Value Fund added this stock in April 2022
Sector: Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 13 crore
Scheme that held the stock: PGIM India Small Cap made a fresh position in the stock in March
Sector: Consumer Non-durables
MF investment value: Rs 13 crore
Scheme that held the stock: Quant Active fund bought this stock in March
Sector: IT-enabled Services
MF investment value: NA.
Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Fund added just 1,000 shares of the company in March 2022
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.