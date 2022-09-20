 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fund managers went on a treasure hunt and identified these smallcap stocks

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Sep 20, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

These smallcap stocks are fresh additions into the mutual fund industry over the last few months

Active fund managers apply various parameters to identify stocks from the smallcap universe that could have the potential to generate better returns. Many such chosen stocks emerged as multibaggers and rewarded unitholders handsomely. Here are the smallcap stocks that have been identified by the mutual fund industry and added afresh in their portfolios in the last six months. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds were considered for the study. Index funds and ETFs were excluded. Data as of August 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF. Patanjali Foods
Sector: Consumer Non-durables
MF investment value: Rs 453 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Eleven equity schemes of Quant funds, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap Fund. All took fresh position in March 2022 Pitti Engineering
Sector: Industrial Capital Goods
MF investment value: Rs 20 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Five equity schemes from LIC MF added the stock in the last two months Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
Sector: Fertilisers
MF investment value: Rs 20 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Three equity schemes from Quant MF added the stock afresh in the last month
Gulshan Polyols
Sector: Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 51 crore
Schemes that held the stock: Quant Small Cap, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap Fund added this stock in March 2022 HP Adhesives
Sector: Specialty Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 4.8 crore.
Schemes that held the stock: Quant Multi Asset and Quant Value Fund made fresh positions during the last month Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
Sector: Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 10 crore
Scheme that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity bought this stock in April 2022 Mirza International
Sector: Consumer Durables
MF investment value: Rs 143 crore
Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Small Cap Fund took a fresh position in the stock in April 2022
Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Sector: Consumer Non-durables
MF investment value: Rs 4.3 crore
Scheme that held the stock: DSP Value Fund added this stock in April 2022 Oriental Aromatics
Sector: Chemicals
MF investment value: Rs 13 crore
Scheme that held the stock: PGIM India Small Cap made a fresh position in the stock in March Rossell India
Sector: Consumer Non-durables
MF investment value: Rs 13 crore
Scheme that held the stock: Quant Active fund bought this stock in March Transtream India.com
Sector: IT-enabled Services
MF investment value: NA.
Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas ELSS Fund added just 1,000 shares of the company in March 2022
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
