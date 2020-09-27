Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: These 10 banks offer best interest rates on 3-year FDs

Here is a list of 10 banks that offer best fixed deposit rates for senior citizens on three-year FDs Moneycontrol News Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments provided by banks or NBFCs that give investors a relatively better rate of interest if held for a fixed period. FD rates differ across banks depending on the deposit amount, deposit tenure etc. Most senior citizens prefer investing in bank FDs to earn a regular monthly income after retirement. Although interest rates have been falling reducing their monthly income sharply over the last year or so, there are still banks that offer attractive FD rates for senior citizens. Here is a list of private and public banks compiled by BankBazaar that offer best rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens. No. 1 | Bank: RBL Bank | Annual rate of interest: 7.65 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,25,525 No. 2 | Bank: DCB Bank | Annual rate of interest: 7.45 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,24,788 No. 3 | Bank: Yes Bank: Annual rate of interest: 7.25 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,24,055 No. 4 | Bank: IndusInd Bank 7.25 percent| Annual rate of interest: | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,24,055 No. 5 | Bank: Bandhan Bank: Annual rate of interest: 6.50 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,21,341 No. 6 | Bank: Punjab National Bank: Annual rate of interest: 6 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,19,562 No. 7 | Bank: Punjab & Sind Bank| Annual rate of interest: 6.05 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,19,739 No. 8 | Bank: State Bank of India | Annual rate of interest: 5.80 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,18,857 No. 9 | Bank: Canara Bank: Annual rate of interest: 5.80 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,18,857 No. 10 | Bank: IDBI Bank: Annual rate of interest: 5.75 percent | What Rs 1 lakh grows to in three years: Rs 1,18,681 First Published on Sep 27, 2020 10:49 am