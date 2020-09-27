Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens: These 10 banks offer best interest rates on 3-year FDs

Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments provided by banks or NBFCs that give investors a relatively better rate of interest if held for a fixed period. FD rates differ across banks depending on the deposit amount, deposit tenure etc. Most senior citizens prefer investing in bank FDs to earn a regular monthly income after retirement. Although interest rates have been falling reducing their monthly income sharply over the last year or so, there are still banks that offer attractive FD rates for senior citizens. Here is a list of private and public banks compiled by BankBazaar that offer best rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens.