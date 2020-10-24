Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens: 3 banks that offer FD rates of up to 8%

For deposits maturing in 7 to 90 days, the bank gives 4.5% interest. For FDs maturing in 91-180 days, and 181-364 days North East Small Finance Bank gives 5% and 5.75% respectively. For FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 7.50% interest rate. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25% interest rate. (Image: Bank website)