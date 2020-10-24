Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens: 3 banks that offer FD rates of up to 8%

Check out these banks that offer 8% fixed deposit interest rate for senior citizens Moneycontrol News Fincare Small Finance Bank offers term deposits from 7 days to 7 years with interest ranging from 4% to 8% for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in less than one year, Fincare Small Finance Bank gives 6.5% interest. For 12 months to 18 months 7.5%, 18 months 1 day to 24 months 7.6%. Fincare Small Finance Bank gives highest interest rate at 8% for deposits maturing in 36 months 1 day to 42 months. (Image: Bank website) For deposits maturing in 7 to 90 days, the bank gives 4.5% interest. For FDs maturing in 91-180 days, and 181-364 days North East Small Finance Bank gives 5% and 5.75% respectively. For FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 7.50% interest rate. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25% interest rate. (Image: Bank website) Jana Small Finance Bank gives 4% to 8% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 2 years to 3 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 8% to senior citizens. (Image: Bank website) First Published on Oct 24, 2020 01:02 pm