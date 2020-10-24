172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|personal-finance|fixed-deposit-interest-rates-for-senior-citizens-3-banks-that-offer-fd-rates-of-up-to-8-6008281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fixed deposit interest rates for senior citizens: 3 banks that offer FD rates of up to 8%

Check out these banks that offer 8% fixed deposit interest rate for senior citizens

Moneycontrol News
Fincare Small Finance Bank offers term deposits from 7 days to 7 years with interest ranging from 4% to 8% for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in less than one year, Fincare Small Finance Bank gives 6.5% interest. For 12 months to 18 months 7.5%, 18 months 1 day to 24 months 7.6%. Fincare Small Finance Bank gives highest interest rate at 8% for deposits maturing in 36 months 1 day to 42 months. (Image: Bank website)

Fincare Small Finance Bank offers term deposits from 7 days to 7 years with interest ranging from 4% to 8% for senior citizens. For deposits maturing in less than one year, Fincare Small Finance Bank gives 6.5% interest. For 12 months to 18 months 7.5%, 18 months 1 day to 24 months 7.6%. Fincare Small Finance Bank gives highest interest rate at 8% for deposits maturing in 36 months 1 day to 42 months. (Image: Bank website)

For deposits maturing in 7 to 90 days, the bank gives 4.5% interest. For FDs maturing in 91-180 days, and 181-364 days North East Small Finance Bank gives 5% and 5.75% respectively. For FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 7.50% interest rate. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25% interest rate. (Image: Bank website)

For deposits maturing in 7 to 90 days, the bank gives 4.5% interest. For FDs maturing in 91-180 days, and 181-364 days North East Small Finance Bank gives 5% and 5.75% respectively. For FDs maturing in 365 days to 729 days, the bank gives 7.50% interest rate. North East Small Finance Bank gives the highest interest rate at 8% on deposits maturing in 730 days to less than 1095 days. For 1096 days to less than 1825 days 7% and 1826 days to less than 3650 days 6.25% interest rate. (Image: Bank website)

Jana Small Finance Bank gives 4% to 8% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 2 years to 3 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 8% to senior citizens. (Image: Bank website)

Jana Small Finance Bank gives 4% to 8% interest on FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank gives the highest rate of interest on deposits with maturity period 2 years to 3 years. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 8% to senior citizens. (Image: Bank website)

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #fixed deposits #India #personal finance #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.