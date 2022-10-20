Diwali Bonanza: BoB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank lead cheaper loan offers

During Diwali, many people plan to buy a house or car, or renovate their home, or shop for expensive consumer durables as it is considered to be an auspicious period. To woo retail borrowers, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks have announced a range of loan offers for a limited period. BankBazaar has compiled details from 10 banks.

SBI is offering home loans starting at 8.4 percent per annum and top-up loans starting at 8.8 percent. The processing fees are waived off on these loans this festive season.

Bank of Baroda, the second-largest public sector bank, is offering home loans starting at 8.45 percent per annum. It offers car loans, starting at 8.45 percent. There are no foreclosure charges on car loans.





HDFC Bank, one of the leading private banks, is offering car loans at 7.9 percent per annum. There is no foreclosure charges after the 50 percent tenure completion (minimum 24 months). On gold loans, there is a 50 percent waiver on processing fees. For loan against credit cards, there is a flat fee of Rs 999.

ICICI Bank is currently offering pre-approved home loans and balance transfer to customers. The processing fee is Rs 999. It sanctions pre-approved loans instantly, after reviewing documents and application forms. On car loans, the processing fee is Rs 1,999 and it offers loan amounts up to 100 percent of on-road price on new car loans. There is no foreclosure and prepayment charges on car loans. On personal loans, there are no pre-closure charges after 12 EMIs (3 percent charged, if closed before 12 EMIs).

PNB is running a campaign, PNB Festival Bonanza Offer 2022, this festive season. Under this scheme, processing fees and documentation charges on home loans as well as car loans are fully waived off.

The Central Bank of India is offering home loans starting at 7.50 percent per annum. The repayment tenure is up to 75 years of age. There are no prepayment charges. The bank offers car loans, starting at 7.65 percent per annum. There are no processing fees for car loans.

Union Bank of India has announced the waiver of processing charges on home and car loans this festive season.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank is offering personal loans at an interest rate of 11.75 percent per annum. The bank offers personal loans from Rs 5,000-Rs 75,000. There are no processing charges and no prepayment penalty while foreclosing this loan.

Bank of Maharashtra is offering home loans, starting at 8.30 percent and car loans from 8.70 percent. The bank has waived off processing charges.

IndusInd Bank is offering car loans for up to seven years. The bank is offering up to 100 percent finance to purchase cars this festive season. Generally, banks prefer financing up to 80-85 percent while taking a car loan. It offers personal loans up to Rs 50 lakh for up to 72 months. The bank is offering personal loans for a longer tenure and the maximum loan amount is higher, compared to those from other leading banks. For home loans, it is offering a longer tenure -- up to 30 years.

Read the festive loan offers and conditions thoroughly. There are several instances where borrowers have skipped reading the fine print during lucrative festive offers and ended up repaying more than what they had accounted for. You should get a complete understanding of the loans being offered before signing the dotted line.