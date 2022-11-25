 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite volatility, active fund managers have added these pharma stocks lately

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Nov 25, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Pharma stocks are likely to make a come back once the interest rates cool down and uncertainty reduces globally

After a prolonged underperformance in 2016-2020, pharma stocks staged a comeback in 2020 post the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. However, they demonstrated a tepid performance lately as the sentiment faded. Many pharma stocks have corrected notably in the last one year. For instance, the BSE Healthcare Index (total return) corrected 5.5 percent in the past year, while the Nifty 50 TRI gained six percent. “It was due to factors including margin pressures on various reasons like higher input costs, higher interest rates and the recession sentiments in US. The long term trends for pharma and healthcare remains intact and performance will come back once the interest rates cool down and global uncertainty reduces”, says Ravi Kumar TV, Founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services. Here are the top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks that active fund managers added afresh in the last three months. Data as on October 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 35
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 254
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Quantamental, Franklin India Equity Savings and Edelweiss Focused Equity Cipla
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 150
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Large & Midcap, UTI LT Equity and Nippon India Vision Fund Syngene International
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 35
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, ICICI Prudential Smallcap and Invesco India ESG Equity Fund
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 17
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 66
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Union Focused, Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Invesco India Largecap Fund Abbott India
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 64
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana, WOC Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap Fund JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 11
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 72
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pharma & Healthcare, Canara Rob Consumer Trends and Canara Rob Focused Equity Fund Pfizer
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 6
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 22
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: DSP Value, DSP Healthcare and Nippon India Value Fund
Poly Medicure
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6
Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund Sequent Scientific
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4
Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund FDC
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 11
Schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Prudential Multicap and ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund Thyrocare Technologies
No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 7
Schemes that newly added the stock: Nippon India Consumption and Nippon India Small Cap Fund