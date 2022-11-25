Despite volatility, active fund managers have added these pharma stocks lately

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

After a prolonged underperformance in 2016-2020, pharma stocks staged a comeback in 2020 post the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. However, they demonstrated a tepid performance lately as the sentiment faded. Many pharma stocks have corrected notably in the last one year. For instance, the BSE Healthcare Index (total return) corrected 5.5 percent in the past year, while the Nifty 50 TRI gained six percent. “It was due to factors including margin pressures on various reasons like higher input costs, higher interest rates and the recession sentiments in US. The long term trends for pharma and healthcare remains intact and performance will come back once the interest rates cool down and global uncertainty reduces”, says Ravi Kumar TV, Founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services. Here are the top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks that active fund managers added afresh in the last three months. Data as on October 31, 2022. Source: ACEMFSun Pharmaceutical IndustriesNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 35Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 254A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Quantamental, Franklin India Equity Savings and Edelweiss Focused EquityCiplaNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 150A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Large & Midcap, UTI LT Equity and Nippon India Vision FundSyngene InternationalNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 35A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, ICICI Prudential Smallcap and Invesco India ESG Equity FundTorrent PharmaceuticalsNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 17Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 66A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Union Focused, Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Invesco India Largecap FundAbbott IndiaNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 64A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana, WOC Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap FundJB Chemicals & PharmaceuticalsNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 11Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 72A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pharma & Healthcare, Canara Rob Consumer Trends and Canara Rob Focused Equity FundPfizerNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 6Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 22A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: DSP Value, DSP Healthcare and Nippon India Value FundPoly MedicureNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap FundSequent ScientificNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap FundFDCNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 11Schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Prudential Multicap and ICICI Prudential Manufacturing FundThyrocare TechnologiesNo. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 7Schemes that newly added the stock: Nippon India Consumption and Nippon India Small Cap Fund