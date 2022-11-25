English
    Despite volatility, active fund managers have added these pharma stocks lately

    Pharma stocks are likely to make a come back once the interest rates cool down and uncertainty reduces globally

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    November 25, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
    After a prolonged underperformance in 2016-2020, pharma stocks staged a comeback in 2020 post the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. However, they demonstrated a tepid performance lately as the sentiment faded. Many pharma stocks have corrected notably in the last one year. For instance, the BSE Healthcare Index (total return) corrected 5.5 percent in the past year, while the Nifty 50 TRI gained six percent. “It was due to factors including margin pressures on various reasons like higher input costs, higher interest rates and the recession sentiments in US. The long term trends for pharma and healthcare remains intact and performance will come back once the interest rates cool down and global uncertainty reduces”, says Ravi Kumar TV, Founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services. Here are the top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks that active fund managers added afresh in the last three months. Data as on October 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 35 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 254 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Quantamental, Franklin India Equity Savings and Edelweiss Focused Equity
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 35
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 254
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Quantamental, Franklin India Equity Savings and Edelweiss Focused Equity
    Cipla No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 150 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Large & Midcap, UTI LT Equity and Nippon India Vision Fund
    Cipla
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 150
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Large & Midcap, UTI LT Equity and Nippon India Vision Fund
    Syngene International No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 35 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, ICICI Prudential Smallcap and Invesco India ESG Equity Fund
    Syngene International
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 35
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, ICICI Prudential Smallcap and Invesco India ESG Equity Fund
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 17 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 66 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Union Focused, Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Invesco India Largecap Fund
    Torrent Pharmaceuticals
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 17
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 66
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Union Focused, Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Invesco India Largecap Fund
    Abbott India No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 64 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana, WOC Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap Fund
    Abbott India
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 64
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana, WOC Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap Fund
    JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 11 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 72 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pharma & Healthcare, Canara Rob Consumer Trends and Canara Rob Focused Equity Fund
    JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 11
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 72
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pharma & Healthcare, Canara Rob Consumer Trends and Canara Rob Focused Equity Fund
    Pfizer No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 6 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 22 A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: DSP Value, DSP Healthcare and Nippon India Value Fund
    Pfizer
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 6
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 22
    A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: DSP Value, DSP Healthcare and Nippon India Value Fund
    Poly Medicure No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 6 Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund
    Poly Medicure
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6
    Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund
    Sequent Scientific No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 4 Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund
    Sequent Scientific
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4
    Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund
    FDC No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2 Total no. of active schemes that held the stock: 11 Schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Prudential Multicap and ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
    FDC
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 11
    Schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Prudential Multicap and ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
    Thyrocare Technologies No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2 Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 7 Schemes that newly added the stock: Nippon India Consumption and Nippon India Small Cap Fund
    Thyrocare Technologies
    No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2
    Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 7
    Schemes that newly added the stock: Nippon India Consumption and Nippon India Small Cap Fund
    first published: Nov 25, 2022 08:00 am