Despite volatility, active fund managers have added these pharma stocks lately

After a prolonged underperformance in 2016-2020, pharma stocks staged a comeback in 2020 post the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. However, they demonstrated a tepid performance lately as the sentiment faded. Many pharma stocks have corrected notably in the last one year. For instance, the BSE Healthcare Index (total return) corrected 5.5 percent in the past year, while the Nifty 50 TRI gained six percent. “It was due to factors including margin pressures on various reasons like higher input costs, higher interest rates and the recession sentiments in US. The long term trends for pharma and healthcare remains intact and performance will come back once the interest rates cool down and global uncertainty reduces”, says Ravi Kumar TV, Founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services. Here are the top 10 pharma and healthcare stocks that active fund managers added afresh in the last three months. Data as on October 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 35

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 254

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Quantamental, Franklin India Equity Savings and Edelweiss Focused Equity

Cipla

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 150

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Large & Midcap, UTI LT Equity and Nippon India Vision Fund

Syngene International

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 19

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 35

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, ICICI Prudential Smallcap and Invesco India ESG Equity Fund

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 17

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 66

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Union Focused, Mahindra Manulife Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana and Invesco India Largecap Fund

Abbott India

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 15

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 64

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana, WOC Mid Cap and IDFC Midcap Fund

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 11

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 72

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pharma & Healthcare, Canara Rob Consumer Trends and Canara Rob Focused Equity Fund

Pfizer

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 6

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 22

A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: DSP Value, DSP Healthcare and Nippon India Value Fund

Poly Medicure

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 6

Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund

Sequent Scientific

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 3

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 4

Schemes that newly added the stock: WOC Mid Cap, WOC Tax Saver and WOC Flexi Cap Fund

FDC

No. of schemes that newly added the stock: 2

Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 11

Schemes that newly added the stock: ICICI Prudential Multicap and ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund