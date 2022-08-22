Despite correction, these smallcap IT stocks continue to be favourites of mutual funds

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 41
Market value of the investment: Rs 1,584 crore
Actively managed equity schemes that had notable exposure in the small-cap IT stock as of July 31, 2022 include Axis Small Cap, ICICI Pru Smallcap, IDFC Emerging Businesses and PGIM India Small Cap.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 40
Market value of the investment: Rs 2,052 crore
Aditya Birla SL Digital India, Franklin India Technology, ICICI Pru Smallcap, DSP Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap were few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 24
Market value of the investment: Rs 1,246 crore
Few schemes that invested notably in the stock include Sundaram Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Cos, PGIM India Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 23
Market value of the investment: Rs 1,392 crore
HDFC Small Cap, L&T Focused Equity, ITI Small Cap and DSP Small Cap were some of the schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 23
Market value of the investment: Rs 684 crore
Schemes such as IDFC Emerging Businesses, ICICI Pru Smallcap, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity, IDFC Multi Cap and Nippon India Flexi Cap made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 20
Market value of the investment: Rs 729 crore
Few schemes that invested notably in the stock include Franklin India Opportunities, Franklin India Technology, Nippon India Focused Equity and UTI Small Cap fund.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 20
Market value of the investment: Rs 918 crore
HDFC Small Cap, Kotak Multicap, UTI Small Cap and UTI Core Equity were few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 14
Market value of the investment: Rs 988 crore
Schemes such as HDFC Small Cap, L&T Emerging Businesses, Aditya Birla SL Digital India and HDFC Children's Gift Fund made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 8
Market value of the investment: Rs 276 crore
Few schemes that invested notably in the stock include Quant Value, Nippon India Small Cap and DSP Midcap fund.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 6
Market value of the investment: Rs 96 crore
PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver, HDFC Children's Gift and PGIM India Small Cap fund are few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 5
Market value of the investment: Rs 387 crore
Schemes such as Nippon India Small Cap, Union Value Discovery, Union Small Cap and ICICI Pru ESG made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.
Total number of schemes holding the stock: 4
Market value of the investment: Rs 117 crore
Some of the schemes that invested notably in the stock include ITI Small Cap, Nippon India Value and Nippon India Small Cap fund.