Despite correction, these smallcap IT stocks continue to be favourites of mutual funds

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Year 2022 so far has brought bad news for the information technology (IT) sector, due to fears of recession in the US. The Nifty IT (TRI) index has lost 21 percent so far this year, compared to the Nifty 50 (TRI) gaining 5 percent. Mutual fund (MF) schemes that invested predominantly in IT stocks too followed suit, delivering an average negative return of 18 percent. Most of the stocks in the IT sectors are cash-rich companies and known for their strong balance sheets and healthy earnings growth. Many of them corrected significantly and are now available at reasonable valuations. Selective small-sized IT companies have also showed resilience with favourable growth prospects in the recent period. Here are the top small-cap IT stocks that active MF schemes preferred to hold in their portfolios as of July 31, 2022. (Data source: ACEMF)BirlasoftTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 41Market value of the investment: Rs 1,584 croreActively managed equity schemes that had notable exposure in the small-cap IT stock as of July 31, 2022 include Axis Small Cap, ICICI Pru Smallcap, IDFC Emerging Businesses and PGIM India Small Cap.CyientTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 40Market value of the investment: Rs 2,052 croreAditya Birla SL Digital India, Franklin India Technology, ICICI Pru Smallcap, DSP Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap were few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.KPIT TechnologiesTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 24Market value of the investment: Rs 1,246 croreFew schemes that invested notably in the stock include Sundaram Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Cos, PGIM India Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap.eClerx ServicesTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 23Market value of the investment: Rs 1,392 croreHDFC Small Cap, L&T Focused Equity, ITI Small Cap and DSP Small Cap were some of the schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.Zensar TechnologiesTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 23Market value of the investment: Rs 684 croreSchemes such as IDFC Emerging Businesses, ICICI Pru Smallcap, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity, IDFC Multi Cap and Nippon India Flexi Cap made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.Affle (India)Total number of schemes holding the stock: 20Market value of the investment: Rs 729 croreFew schemes that invested notably in the stock include Franklin India Opportunities, Franklin India Technology, Nippon India Focused Equity and UTI Small Cap fund.Firstsource SolutionsTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 20Market value of the investment: Rs 918 croreHDFC Small Cap, Kotak Multicap, UTI Small Cap and UTI Core Equity were few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.Sonata SoftwareTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 14Market value of the investment: Rs 988 croreSchemes such as HDFC Small Cap, L&T Emerging Businesses, Aditya Birla SL Digital India and HDFC Children's Gift Fund made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.Just DialTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 8Market value of the investment: Rs 276 croreFew schemes that invested notably in the stock include Quant Value, Nippon India Small Cap and DSP Midcap fund.Newgen Software TechnologiesTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 6Market value of the investment: Rs 96 crorePGIM India ELSS Tax Saver, HDFC Children's Gift and PGIM India Small Cap fund are few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.NIITTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 5Market value of the investment: Rs 387 croreSchemes such as Nippon India Small Cap, Union Value Discovery, Union Small Cap and ICICI Pru ESG made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.Intellect Design ArenaTotal number of schemes holding the stock: 4Market value of the investment: Rs 117 croreSome of the schemes that invested notably in the stock include ITI Small Cap, Nippon India Value and Nippon India Small Cap fund.