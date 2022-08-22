Despite correction, these smallcap IT stocks continue to be favourites of mutual funds

Year 2022 so far has brought bad news for the information technology (IT) sector, due to fears of recession in the US. The Nifty IT (TRI) index has lost 21 percent so far this year, compared to the Nifty 50 (TRI) gaining 5 percent. Mutual fund (MF) schemes that invested predominantly in IT stocks too followed suit, delivering an average negative return of 18 percent. Most of the stocks in the IT sectors are cash-rich companies and known for their strong balance sheets and healthy earnings growth. Many of them corrected significantly and are now available at reasonable valuations. Selective small-sized IT companies have also showed resilience with favourable growth prospects in the recent period. Here are the top small-cap IT stocks that active MF schemes preferred to hold in their portfolios as of July 31, 2022. (Data source: ACEMF)

Birlasoft

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 41

Market value of the investment: Rs 1,584 crore

Actively managed equity schemes that had notable exposure in the small-cap IT stock as of July 31, 2022 include Axis Small Cap, ICICI Pru Smallcap, IDFC Emerging Businesses and PGIM India Small Cap.

Cyient

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 40

Market value of the investment: Rs 2,052 crore

Aditya Birla SL Digital India, Franklin India Technology, ICICI Pru Smallcap, DSP Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap were few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.

KPIT Technologies

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 24

Market value of the investment: Rs 1,246 crore

Few schemes that invested notably in the stock include Sundaram Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Cos, PGIM India Small Cap and Nippon India Small Cap.

eClerx Services

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 23

Market value of the investment: Rs 1,392 crore

HDFC Small Cap, L&T Focused Equity, ITI Small Cap and DSP Small Cap were some of the schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.

Zensar Technologies

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 23

Market value of the investment: Rs 684 crore

Schemes such as IDFC Emerging Businesses, ICICI Pru Smallcap, ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity, IDFC Multi Cap and Nippon India Flexi Cap made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.

Affle (India)

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 20

Market value of the investment: Rs 729 crore

Few schemes that invested notably in the stock include Franklin India Opportunities, Franklin India Technology, Nippon India Focused Equity and UTI Small Cap fund.

Firstsource Solutions

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 20

Market value of the investment: Rs 918 crore

HDFC Small Cap, Kotak Multicap, UTI Small Cap and UTI Core Equity were few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.

Sonata Software

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 14

Market value of the investment: Rs 988 crore

Schemes such as HDFC Small Cap, L&T Emerging Businesses, Aditya Birla SL Digital India and HDFC Children's Gift Fund made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.

Just Dial

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 8

Market value of the investment: Rs 276 crore

Few schemes that invested notably in the stock include Quant Value, Nippon India Small Cap and DSP Midcap fund.

Newgen Software Technologies

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 6

Market value of the investment: Rs 96 crore

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver, HDFC Children's Gift and PGIM India Small Cap fund are few schemes that allocated significantly to the stock.

NIIT

Total number of schemes holding the stock: 5

Market value of the investment: Rs 387 crore

Schemes such as Nippon India Small Cap, Union Value Discovery, Union Small Cap and ICICI Pru ESG made allocation to the stock as of July 2022.