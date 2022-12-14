Central Bank of India, Union Bank offer lowest interest rates on gold loans

Moneycontrol PF Team

Interest rates on retail loans continue to be at elevated levels, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rate tightening spree that started in May 2022. However, several banks offer loans against gold holdings at sub-9 percent. As per data from Bankbazaar.com, nine banks offer interest rates of up to 9 percent on Rs 5-lakh gold loan with tenures of two years.Public sector lender Central Bank of India charges the lowest interest of 8.1 percent per annum on a gold loan of Rs 5 lakh with a two-year tenure. The EMI will work out to Rs 22,636.Government-owned banking giant Union Bank of India offers an interest rate of 8.2 percent on gold loans. The EMIs on such loans amount to Rs 22,659.At 8.25 percent, Punjab and Sind Bank is third on the list of lenders who offer the cheapest interest rates on gold loans. The EMI in this case will work out to Rs 22,671.State Bank of India, the country's largest bank, charges an interest rate of 8.3 percent on gold loans of Rs 5 lakh with two-year tenures. The EMI will amount to Rs 22,682.Another state-owned bank that offers sub-9 percent interest rates on gold loans, UCO Bank's interest rates work out to 8.5 percent. The EMI will amount to Rs 22,728.Government-run banking major Bank of Baroda, too, offers an interest rate of 8.5 percent on a gold loan of Rs 5 lakh with a tenure of two years. The EMI works out to Rs 22,728 in this case.State-owned lender Punjab National Bank charges an interest of 8.65 percent per annum on such gold loans. The EMI will amount to Rs 22,762.Another PSB, Indian Bank, too, offers an interest rate of 8.65 percent per annum on Rs 5-lakh gold loans.The lone private sector bank on the list of lenders who offer the cheapest gold loans, Federal Bank charges an interest of 8.99 percent on gold loans. The EMIs will amount to Rs 22,840.Public sector banking major Canara Bank offers an interest rate of 9.15 percent per annum. The EMI on such gold loans will amount to Rs 22,877.A note from Bankbazaar.com: Interest rates on gold loans offered by listed (BSE) public and private sector banks as also select NBFCs have been considered for data compilation. Banks for which data is not available on their websites have not been considered. Data has been collected from respective banks' website as on December 5. Banks have been listed in the ascending order on the basis of interest rates i.e. bank/NBFC offering lowest interest rate on gold loan (for various loan amounts) is placed at top and highest at the bottom. Lowest rates offered by the lenders have been considered in the table (irrespective of loan amount). EMI is calculated on the basis of interest rates mentioned in the table for Rs-5 lakh loan with tenure of two years (processing and other charges have been assumed to be zero for EMI calculation).