Budget 2023’s infra gift to mutual funds: The mid- and small- cap stocks that infrastructure MFs love to hold

M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Transportation
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 12
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, LIC MF Infra and IDFC Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 12
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Tata Infrastructure, Invesco India Infrastructure and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform
M-CAP type: Small-cap
Industry: Construction
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 12
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Invesco India Infrastructure, IDFC Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL Infrastructurez
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 10
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, Tata Infrastructure and HDFC Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Small-cap
Industry: Construction
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 10
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Canara Rob Infrastructure, Invesco India and Infrastructure and Tata Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: LIC MF Infra, Taurus Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Small-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: SBI Infrastructure, HSBC Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Tata Infrastructure, Canara Rob Infrastructure and Sundaram Infra Advantage
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Capital Goods
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Canara Rob Infrastructure, Tata Infrastructure and Invesco India Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Small-cap
Industry: Construction Project
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, IDFC Infrastructure and HSBC Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Capital Goods
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Kotak Infra & Eco Reform and Canara Rob Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Small-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Franklin Build India, Invesco India Infrastructure and HSBC Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Gas
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, Franklin Build India and UTI Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Small-cap
Industry: Civil Construction
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: HDFC Infrastructure, Invesco India Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure
M-CAP type: Mid-cap
Industry: Industrial Products
No. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7
Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: LIC MF Infra, Tata Infrastructure and Invesco India Infrastructure