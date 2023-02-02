Budget 2023’s infra gift to mutual funds: The mid- and small- cap stocks that infrastructure MFs love to hold

1/16

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Budget 2023 continued the government’s commitment to push the infrastructure sector with a slew of announcements. The finance minister listed the infrastructure-related investment as one among the seven key priorities of the Union Budget 2023. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities says, “capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33% to Rs. 10 trillion, which would be 3.3% of GDP. The government will allocate Rs 10,000 crore per year to the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund that would be used for creating infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Outlay for Roads and Bridges has risen from Rs.1.97 trillion to Rs.2.40 trillion. The capital outlay of Rs. 2.40 lakh Cr has been provided for the Railways. These Budget provisions will benefit companies engaged in the Cement, Metals, Engineering and Infra (road, railways) sectors”. Here are the most popular midcap and smallcap infrastructure stocks among the 18 infrastructure mutual funds. Data as on December 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Container Corporation Of IndiaM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: TransportationNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 12Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, LIC MF Infra and IDFC InfrastructureCummins IndiaM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 12Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Tata Infrastructure, Invesco India Infrastructure and Kotak Infra & Eco ReformPNC InfratechM-CAP type: Small-capIndustry: ConstructionNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 12Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Invesco India Infrastructure, IDFC Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL InfrastructurezAIA EngineeringM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 10Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, Tata Infrastructure and HDFC InfrastructureKNR ConstructionsM-CAP type: Small-capIndustry: ConstructionNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 10Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Canara Rob Infrastructure, Invesco India and Infrastructure and Tata InfrastructureBharat ForgeM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: LIC MF Infra, Taurus Infrastructure and UTI InfrastructureCarborundum UniversalM-CAP type: Small-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: SBI Infrastructure, HSBC Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL InfrastructureGrindwell NortonM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Tata Infrastructure, Canara Rob Infrastructure and Sundaram Infra AdvantageHoneywell Automation IndiaM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial Capital GoodsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 8Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Canara Rob Infrastructure, Tata Infrastructure and Invesco India InfrastructureH.G. Infra EngineeringM-CAP type: Small-capIndustry: Construction ProjectNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, IDFC Infrastructure and HSBC InfrastructureThermaxM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial Capital GoodsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: IDFC Infrastructure, Kotak Infra & Eco Reform and Canara Rob InfrastructureKEI IndustriesM-CAP type: Small-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Franklin Build India, Invesco India Infrastructure and HSBC InfrastructureIndraprastha GasM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: GasNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: Kotak Infra & Eco Reform, Franklin Build India and UTI InfrastructureGR InfraprojectsM-CAP type: Small-capIndustry: Civil ConstructionNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: HDFC Infrastructure, Invesco India Infrastructure and Aditya Birla SL InfrastructureTimken IndiaM-CAP type: Mid-capIndustry: Industrial ProductsNo. of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: 7Sample of Infrastructure funds that held the stock: LIC MF Infra, Tata Infrastructure and Invesco India Infrastructure