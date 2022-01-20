BSE Realty Index crosses 4000: Here are the top 10 real estate stocks added afresh by mutual funds

The BSE Realty Index crossed the 4,000 mark last week. Stocks of real estate players made a strong comeback in recent months, thanks to the robust residential sales in the October- December quarter and a strong launch pipeline in the March quarter. Experts believe the low interest-rate regime, rock bottom home loan rates, stable residential prices, and continuing work-from-home trend are the key triggers driving residential affordability. Here are the top 10 realty stocks newly added by mutual funds over the last two months. Value as on December 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF.

Number of schemes that added the stock afresh: 13 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 45. Five equity funds from Taurus mutual fund, including Taurus Discovery (Midcap), Taurus Flexi Cap and Taurus Infrastructure added it recently. Other schemes that added the stock afresh include Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and Nippon India Quant Fund.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 13 | Total no. of schemes held the stocks: 82. Four SBI hybrid fund added this stock over the last two months. Other schemes like ICICI Pru Focused Equity, L&T Equity Savings and L&T Large and Midcap Fund added afresh in their portfolio during the periods.

Number of schemes that added the stock newly: 13 | Schemes that held the stock: 58. Schemes such as Mahindra Manulife Focused Equity Yojana, Sundaram Focused, UTI Multi Asset, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund newly included this stock in their portfolio in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 10 | Schemes that held the stock: 76. Schemes like Aditya Birla SL Business Cycle, Tata Equity Savings and Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Yojana added the stock afresh in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 6 | Schemes that held the stock: 6. Aditya Birla SL Small Cap, HDFC Housing Opp, Nippon India Small Cap and Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund were few funds that newly included this stock in their portfolio in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 5 | Schemes that held the stock: 69. Schemes such as Axis Multicap, Baroda Dynamic Equity and Canara Rob Infrastructure fund newly included this stock in their portfolio in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 5 | Total no. of schemes held the stock: 23. BOI AXA Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, L&T Equity Savings and L&T Tax Advt Fund were added the stock newly in their portfolio in the last two months.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 4 | Schemes that held the stock: 16. HDFC Multi Cap, Quant Active and Quant Infrastructure Fund added afresh in their portfolio during the period.

Number of schemes that newly added the stock: 3 | Schemes that held the stock: 3. Four IDBI schemes IDBI Flexi Cap, IDBI Midcap and IDBI Small Cap Fund newly included this stock in their portfolio in the last two months.