Books that make you moneywise. Moneycontrol recommendations

Bhavya Dua

When you turn 18, you are a major, an adult. In other words, you can legally decide how to invest your money without requiring anybody’s consent. This is also the age when you have a chance of landing a side hustle or a part-time job. This brings in some money, which hopefully goes into your savings bank account. This will trigger offers from banks, for loans and credit cards. Loans can be particularly dangerous as they offer you easy money and come with high penal interest rates. They can spell financial doom if you fail to repay on time or, say, roll over your credit card debt. A good way to acquire basic financial literacy is to read up on personal finance. There are several books that tell you in simple language how to manage your money. Moneycontrol recommends the following:Let’s Talk Money, by Monika Halan | In a land where talking about money is still considered taboo, Monika Halan’s ‘Let’s Talk Money’ suggests simple and smart solutions to your money problems. It also addresses concerns about buying the “perfect” insurance or investing in the “best” schemes. The book tells you how to make your money work for you so that you can get more bang for the buck tomorrow while enjoying a decent lifestyle today.If God Was Your Financial Planner, by Suresh Sadagopan | Suresh Sadagopan’s book makes learning about finance easy and interesting. He takes us through the world of financial planning with fictionalised case studies of seven families that came to him for help with their money matters. Sadagopan busts many myths including the one about how buying a home is always a good investment. The book gives a good overview of financial planning.Yours Financially, by Kalpesh Ashar | Kalpesh Ashar, a well-known Mumbai-based financial planner, has a penchant for cinema and Bollywood. And that shows up amply in his book. Unlike Sadagopan, Ashar’s story revolves around one couple, their ups and downs, and the various pleasant and unpleasant situations they face. The story is presented in a filmi manner. Through the various life stages of the couple, Ashar explains the importance of simple aspects of personal finance like buying insurance, writing a will, making timely investments, financial independence, and so on.Happily Insured, by Kapil Mehta | Risks are an inherent part of life and we often tend to forget the enormities of those risks. It took a pandemic for most of us to realise the risks around us and the need to insure ourselves against those. With his rich experience in insurance, Kapil Mehta shines a light on the many risks we face and provides an easy and thoughtful approach to addressing those. Unlike other books on our list, this one focusses only on insurance and unravels its complexities, be it health insurance, life insurance, motor, or home insurance. It serves as a one-stop guide for all your insurance needs, helping you confidently navigate the maze of insurance products.The Wisest Owl, by Anupam Gupta | Are you worried about what to do with your money and how to plan your future? Want some sound financial advice from industry experts themselves? Then Anupam Gupta’s book may be the solution for you. This book offers you a framework for how to create wealth in the long run. Using the wisdom and experience of India's top personal finance professionals, the book answers critical questions, such as: should I rent or buy a house? Stocks versus mutual funds (MF)? And finally, crypto or no crypto? Among other things, the book also introduces us to some of India’s leading financial planners and their insights.Pick up one book at a time and start reading. The sooner you learn how to manage your money, the better. There are many more personal finance books out there and this list is certainly not an exhaustive one but it’s a good start to understanding and building your relationship with money.