Banks hike FD rates for senior citizens. Is it time to invest?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Several banks have raised interest rates on 3-year FDs for senior citizens after three consecutive repo rate hikes by the RBI. Recently, RBL Bank raised the interest for super senior citizens on its 15-month fixed deposit (FD). While it will offer 7 percent on its 15-month normal FD, it will now offer 7.50 percent to senior citizens (60-80 years' of age) and 7.75 percent to its super senior citizen customers (80 years and above). In August, monetary policy RBI increased repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.4 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point). Smaller and new private banks now offer rates up to 7.5 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.

Senior citizens should invest a part of their savings in FDs which offer liquidity and ensure interest income periodically. The savings are useful to build an emergency corpus. Although bank FD interest is taxable, a lower tax slab for most senior citizens ensures that tax liability is minimal or nil if other income is negligible. Here are the banks offering the best interests on three-year FDs for senior citizens.





IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank offer 7.50 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Among private sector banks, these lenders offer the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.25 lakh in three years.

Bandhan Bank offers 7.25 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.24 lakh in three years.

DCB Bank offers 7.10 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.24 lakh in three years.

RBL Bank offers 7.05 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years.

IDFC First Bank offers 7 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.23 lakh in three years.

Bank of Baroda offers 6.50 percent interest on three-year FDs for senior citizens. Among public sector banks, this lender offers the best interest rates. A sum of Rs 1 lakh invested grows to Rs 1.21 lakh in three years.

Smaller private sector banks are offering higher interest rates to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.