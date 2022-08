Banks hike FD rates for senior citizens. Is it time to invest?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Several banks have raised interest rates on 3-year FDs for senior citizens after three consecutive repo rate hikes by the RBI. Recently, RBL Bank raised the interest for super senior citizens on its 15-month fixed deposit (FD). While it will offer 7 percent on its 15-month normal FD, it will now offer 7.50 percent to senior citizens (60-80 years' of age) and 7.75 percent to its super senior citizen customers (80 years and above). In August, monetary policy RBI increased repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.4 percent (100 basis points = 1 percentage point). Smaller and new private banks now offer rates up to 7.5 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens, data compiled by BankBazaar shows.