    Banks and HFCs that have revised home loan interest rates after repo hike

    Some banks and housing finance companies announced an increase in their home loan rates immediately after RBI's announcement on repo rate hike

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    May 09, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced a 40 basis-point hike in repo rate, besides raising the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps. This will affect all floating-rate home loans. However, in case of borrowers whose loans were sanctioned after October 1, 2019, banks will pass on the entire rate hike.
    Floating-rate home loans sanctioned after October 1, 2019 are linked to an external benchmark, which in case of most banks is the repo rate. Since it now stands revised to 4.4 percent, all new retail loans linked to it will see an equivalent rise in their interest rates.
    Public sector major Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced an increase of 40 bps in its repo-linked lending rate. The lowest home loan interest rate offered by the bank has gone up from 6.5 percent to 6.9 percent.
    Private sector lender Federal Bank's lowest home loan interest rate on offer has gone up from 7.65 percent to 8.05 percent

    India's largest mortgage lender HDFC, too, have hiked its retail prime lending rate by 30 bps, with effect from May 9. Those with credit score of over 750 will now be charged an interest rate of 7 percent, up from 6.7 percent earlier.
    Private sector major ICICI Bank has hiked its repo-linked lending rate, and its lowest home loan rate now stands at 7.1 percent, up from 6.7 percent earlier.
    Note from Bankbazaar.com: Data taken from respective banks; website as on May 06, 2022. Table displays lowest interest rate (floating) on home loans offered by banks that have hiked their EBLR after the RBI's repo rate hike announcement of on May 4, 2022. ICICI Bank has increased the EBLR but the website shows home loan interest rate linked to old repo rate. Data is not exhaustive.
    May 9, 2022
