As Tatas bag Air India, here are some mutual fund favorites from the conglomerate

Finally, it is a homecoming moment for the Tatas. The government made it clear that Tata Sons is set to acquire Air India. The airline was founded by JRD Tata in 1932, but was nationalized in 1953. The Tata group has companies across sectors such as IT, auto, steel, retail, infra and tourism. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of $242 billion (INR 17.8 trillion) as on March 31, 2021 (source: Tata.com). Most of these companies became multi-baggers in the last 5-7 years and rewarded investors handsomely. Mutual funds too participated in the growth story of the Tatas and helped multiply unitholders’ wealth. Here is the list of top 10 preferred Tata companies among mutual funds.

As on August 31, 2021, mutual funds have invested in the stocks of 17 of Tata group companies. Most of these companies have been the long term holding in the portfolio of equity diversified and sector funds. Over the last 10 years, share of collective investment in Tata companies has comprised more than five percent of the overall MF’s equity AUM.

Tata Consultancy Services has consistently maintained its market leadership within the IT industry. It has been one of the top 10 companies among the mutual fund industry.

Tata Steel, a dominant player in the steel industry, has been a key beneficiary of rising steel prices over the last one year.

Part of the Consumer Electronics industry, Voltas specializes in air conditioning and cooling technology.

Titan manufactures fashion accessories such as watches, jewellery and eyewear.

Tata Consumer Products is a fast-moving consumer goods company. It is the world's second-largest manufacturer and distributor of tea and a major producer of coffee.

Tata Motors, an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company, produces passenger cars, trucks, vans, coaches, buses, luxury cars, sports cars, construction equipment.

Tata Power Company is an electric utility company. It generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

Part of Tata group, The Indian Hotels manages a portfolio of hotels, resorts, jungle safaris, palaces, spas and in-flight catering services.

The retail arm of Tata group, Trent operates Westside, one of the growing retail chains in India and Landmark, a bookstore chain.