Are you a movie buff? Five credit cards that enhance your cinema going experience

From buy-1-get-1 free tickets, discounts and cashbacks on money spent on purchasing movie tickets, credit cards have enticing offers for the cinema lovers.
The threat of Covid-19 has receded and summer holidays are upon us. And we want to catch the latest release in cinemas, preferably first-day-first-show. Small wonder then, that there has been a rise in footfalls in the movie theatres. The box office records and the recent success of movies, including RRR and KGF 2, show people have been thronging cinema halls and multiplexes to watch movies with friends and family. So, if you are a movie buff, credit cards have spiced up their offerings to make your movie-watching experience better. If you book movie tickets through select credit cards, then you can get amazing benefits such as buy one and get one free movie ticket, additional discounts, cashback, and much more. Paisabazaar
has compiled the list of best credit cards with movie benefits and other key features.
| Kotak Delight Platinum Credit Card offers 10 percent cashback on movie tickets after spending Rs 10,000 (dining and entertainment categories) in a month. It also offers 4 free PVR tickets or Rs 750 cashback on spending Rs 1.25 lakh in a year. The annual fee is Rs 299 on this credit card.
| Axis My Zone Credit Card offers 100 percent discount on the second movie ticket at Paytm Movies. It also offers SonyLiv Premium annual subscription, flat Rs 600 off at AJIO on minimum spends of Rs 2,000, up to 20 percent off at partner restaurants in India and more. Besides offering benefits on movie tickets and entertainment categories, it offers one complimentary access to select airport lounges within India per calendar quarter. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.
| PVR Kotak Platinum Credit Card offers two movie tickets every month on spending Rs 10,000 a month. It offers 5 percent cashback on movie tickets at PVR Box Office and 15 percent cashback on food and beverages at PVR. The annual fee is Rs 999 on this credit card.
| HDFC Bank Platinum Times Credit Card offers 25 percent off on movie tickets booked on BookMyShow (saving up to Rs 350 per transaction). The users earn 10 reward points per Rs 150 on weekday dining spends and three reward points per Rs 150 spent in other categories. The annual fee is Rs 1,000 on this credit card. In case a user spends over Rs 2.5 lakh in a year the annual fee of Rs 1,000 gets waived off.
| SBI Elite Credit Card offers complimentary movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 every year. It offers 5X reward points on dining, departmental stores, grocery and other benefits. The users also get a complimentary Club Vistara Silver Membership. It offers six complimentary airport lounge access internationally and two complimentary domestic lounge access. The annual fee is Rs 4,999 on this card.
Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get a credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend on movie tickets, food and beverages at multiplex, dining in restaurant and while shopping from partnered merchants. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.
To shortlist the best credit cards with movie benefits at a theater, Paisabazaar compared the features of all credit cards available within the segment. All credit card information is sourced and updated as of May 5, 2022.
Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.