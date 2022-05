Are you a movie buff? Five credit cards that enhance your cinema going experience

The threat of Covid-19 has receded and summer holidays are upon us. And we want to catch the latest release in cinemas, preferably first-day-first-show. Small wonder then, that there has been a rise in footfalls in the movie theatres. The box office records and the recent success of movies, including RRR and KGF 2, show people have been thronging cinema halls and multiplexes to watch movies with friends and family. So, if you are a movie buff, credit cards have spiced up their offerings to make your movie-watching experience better. If you book movie tickets through select credit cards, then you can get amazing benefits such as buy one and get one free movie ticket, additional discounts, cashback, and much more. Paisabazaar has compiled the list of best credit cards with movie benefits and other key features.