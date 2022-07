Advantage NRIs: These private banks offer up to 6.60% interest on NRO deposits

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) maintain Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) bank accounts. It is an account meant for an NRI to manage her income earned in India, which includes rentals, dividend incomes, salaries etc. An NRI can deposit money in foreign as well as Indian currency and make withdrawals in Indian currency from this account. Surplus funds in the NRO savings account should get invested in NRO fixed deposits. Here are the private banks offering interest up to 6.60 percent on NRO deposits with tenures of 2-3 years, as per data compiled by BankBazaar