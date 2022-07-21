Advantage NRIs: These private banks offer up to 6.60% interest on NRO deposits

Smaller private banks and new ones are offering higher interest rates to garner fresh deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The data on fixed deposits is as of July 13, 2022, as mentioned on respective websites. Interest rates on NRO deposits of up to Rs 2 crore for 2-3 year tenures for all listed (BSE) private banks have been considered for data compilation. Banks for which verifiable data is not available have not been considered. For all FDs, quarterly compounding is assumed.