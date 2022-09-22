Active fund managers step up exposure in these 10 large-cap stocks

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Indian equity markets have experienced a rollercoaster ride over the past year because of a combination of global and domestic factors. Fund managers use such spells as an opportunity to buy stocks that are available at attractive valuations and have strong prospects. Below are the top largecap stocks in which active fund managers took fresh position over the past two months. Largecap companies are those that rank from 1 to 100 in terms of market capitalization, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Interestingly, only two out of the 10 stocks are Nifty Next 50 index stocks. Only actively managed equity funds and hybrid funds were considered for the list. Index funds and Exchange- Traded Funds were excluded. Data as of August 31, 2022. Source: ACEMF.Schemes like UTI Transportation & Logistics, DSP Focus and ITI Value Fund made significant allocations to the stock. Brokers like Geojit and ICICI securities rated the stock a ‘buy’ while Axis Direct and HDFC securities maintained a ‘hold’ call (based on their reports released over the last three months).Motilal Oswal Focused 25, Franklin India Bluechip and Motilal Oswal Equity Hybrid Fund were some schemes that made notable allocations to the stock. BOBCAPS and ICICI securities rated the stock a ‘buy.’Schemes such as UTI Transportation & Logistics, JM Focused and SBI Magnum Global Fund made major allocations to the stock. Motilal Oswal made a ‘buy’ call on the stock in August.Schemes such as ICICI Pru Commodities, ICICI Pru Manufacturing, HDFC Housing Opportunities and Quant Infrastructure Fund bought stock in the cement maker. Motilal Oswal advised investors to hold the stock last month.Sector funds such as Taurus Banking & Financial Services, ITI Banking & Financial Services and Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Financil Services Fund made relatively high allocations to the stock.Equity schemes like Nippon India Banking & Financial Services, SBI Banking & Financial Services and IDFC Focused Equity Fund allocated about 3 percent of their assets to the stock. Prabhudas Lilladhar and Motilal Oswal made a ‘buy’ call on the stock in August.Schemes like Aditya Birla SL PSU Equity, Invesco India PSU Equity and ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund made relatively high allocations to the stock in their portfolios. Stock brokers like HDFC Securities and ICICI Direct had a ‘buy’ call on the stock in August.Equity schemes like Invesco India PSU Equity, Nippon India Banking & Financial Services and SBI PSU Fund made notable allocattions to the stock. Geojit rated the stock a ‘buy’ in August.Schemes such as Tata India Consumer, Sundaram Consumption and Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund made major allocations to the stock. HDFC securities rated it a ‘sell’ and ICICI Direct a ‘buy.’Schemes like UTI Transportation & Logistics, ICICI Pru Flexicap and Taurus Largecap Equity Fund allocated a relatively high part of their corpus to the stock in their portfolio. Prabhudas Lilladhar and IDBI Capital made a ‘buy’ call on the stock in August.