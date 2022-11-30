A diversified basket: These small-cap stocks are favourites with multi-cap MFs

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

READ MORE

In 2020, the market watchdog SEBI introduced the new ‘multi-cap’ category to distinguish them from the earlier avatar of flexicap category. Multi-cap funds are now mandated to invest at least 25 percent of their assets each in large, mid and small-cap stocks. Currently, 17 schemes are part of the multi-cap category, of which 10 were converted from the earlier avatar that had no rigid market capitalisation based investment mandate while the remaining are the newly launched schemes. Collectively, multi-cap funds manage assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 65,286 crore. After Sebi’s diktat, their number of equity stocks in their portfolio went up especially in their smallcap holdings. Due to larger asset base and tight liquidity conditions in the smallcap universe, many multi-cap funds have not invested more than 1 percent in each such stock. On an average, multi-cap fund hold 26 small-cap stocks. Data as of October 2022. Source: ACEMFJB Chemicals & PharmaceuticalsNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 6A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap, Invesco India Multicap and Nippon India Multi Cap FundBlue StarNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, Axis Multicap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap FundCarborundum UniversalNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, IDFC Multi Cap and Kotak Multicap FundCity Union BankNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Kotak Multicap, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and Axis Multicap FundJK Lakshmi CementNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: IDFC Multi Cap, Axis Multicap and Aditya Birla SL Multi-Cap FundKalpataru Power TransmissionNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Kotak Multicap, IDFC Multi Cap and SBI Multicap FundPNC InfratechNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, Sundaram Multi Cap and Kotak Multicap FundTimken IndiaNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, HDFC Multi Cap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap FundPVRNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 4A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, IDFC Multi Cap and ICICI Pru Multicap FundV-Mart RetailNo. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 4A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: SBI Multicap, Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap and ICICI Pru Multicap Fund