5 private banks that offer up to 6.10% interest on 1-year fixed deposits

Invest part of your savings for an emergency in liquid assets. Despite falling interest rates, invest a certain percentage of your portfolio in fixed deposits (FDs) that offer higher returns for a one-year tenure. But, do a thorough risk assessment and due diligence of the bank before investing in FDs.

Despite falling interest rates, smaller private banks offer interest rates of up to 6.10 percent on one-year FDs, according to data compiled by BankBazaar . Here are the top five private banks offering the best interest rates on 1-year fixed deposits.

RBL Bank offers 6.10 per cent interest on one-year FDs. Among private banks, this is the highest interest rate being offered. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year.

IndusInd Bank offers 6 per cent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.06 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.

Yes Bank offers 5.75 per cent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year.

DCB Bank offers 5.55 per cent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 10,000.

Bandhan Bank offers 5.50 per cent interest on one-year FDs. A sum of Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 1.05 lakh in one year. The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000.

Smaller private banks offer higher interest rates compared to those from leading private banks, to garner newer deposits. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a subsidiary of the RBI, guarantees investments in fixed deposits of up to Rs 5 lakh.