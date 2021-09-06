MARKET NEWS

10 popular stocks that midcap ULIP funds hold

Most of the life insurers disclose only the top 10 or 20 holdings of their fund’s portfolio

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
September 06, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
midcap
Just like midcap mutual funds, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) that invest predominantly in such stocks, too, have delivered notable returns over the last 15 months. For instance, the 19 ULIP midcap funds have generated returns of 41-73 percent over the last one year, Morningstar data shows. The lock-in feature in ULIPs help midcap fund managers to  hold on to picks and generate returns over the long run. But, ULIPs aren't as transparent when it comes to portfolio disclosure. Most of the life insurers disclose only the top 10 or 20 holdings of the fund’s portfolio. Here are the top 10 most popular midcap stocks held by ULIP midcap funds. Only 11 ULIP midcap funds have a corpus of more than Rs 50 crore are considered for the study. Source: websites of the life insurers. Value as on July 31, 2021.
1 Crompton
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Nine ULIP midcap funds had exposure to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals as on July 31,2021. The largest fund in the category, HDFC Life - Opportunities Fund accorded 2.9 percent weightage to the stock.
2 Max
Max Financial Services: Six ULIP midcap funds had exposure to Max Financial Services; Aditya Birla Sun Life Multiplier, Bajaj Allianz Life Midcap, Aegon Life Opportunity, HDFC Life Opportunities, Exide Life Midcap and Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity.
3 Ashok
Ashok Leyland: ULIP midcap funds that held notable exposure in Ashok Leyland were Exide Life Midcap, Aditya Birla Sun Life – Multiplier, Aegon Life – Opportunity, HDFC Life – Opportunities and Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity Fund.
5 PI Ind
PI Industries: Five ULIP midcap funds --Aditya Birla Sun Life – Multiplier, Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity, Max Life - High Growth, Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Midcap II and Aegon Life - Opportunity Fund—held exposure to the stock.
6 Voltas
Voltas: ULIP funds including Aditya Birla Sun Life – Multiplier, Aegon Life – Opportunity, Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Midcap II, Exide Life Midcap and HDFC Life - Opportunities had notable exposure to Voltas.
7 Coromandal
Coromandel International: It has been a preferred bet for four of the Bajaj Allianz Life ULIP funds Accelerator Midcap, Accelerator Midcap II, Mid-Cap and Mid-Cap plus. Other ULIP midcap funds had notable allocation to the stock as on July 31, 2021 were Exide Life Midcap, Max Life - High Growth and Aegon Life – Opportunity.
8 Mpha
Mphasis: Max Life - High Growth, Aegon Life – Opportunity, HDFC Life - Opportunities and Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Midcap II allocated their assets to the stock.
Mindtree
MindTree: ULIP funds Aegon Life – Opportunity, HDFC Life – Opportunities, Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Mid-Cap and Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity Fund had exposure to the stock.
Ipca Laboratories
IPCA Laboratories: Exide Life Midcap Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life - Accelerator Midcap, Bajaj Allianz Life - Mid-Cap, Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity and HDFC Life - Opportunities Fund owned the stock.
cholamandalam
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company: ULIP funds such as Aditya Birla Sun Life – Multiplier, HDFC Life – Opportunities, Aegon Life - Opportunity and Tata AIA Life - Whole Life Mid-Cap Equity Fund held allocation in the stock.
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Tags: #Mutual Funds #Slideshow #Slideshows #ULIP midcap funds #ULIPs #Unit Linked Insurance Plans
first published: Sep 6, 2021 09:03 am

