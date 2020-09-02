172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|mutual-funds|these-10-mutual-fund-schemes-give-over-40-return-in-2020-ytd-5787501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 10 mutual fund schemes give over 40% return in 2020 (YTD)

We have considered all equity funds with a regular plan and both (open-ended and close ended) schemes

Moneycontrol News
In the calendar year 2020, among the top 10 mutual fund schemes, three schemes delivered more than 50 percent average returns. We have considered all equity funds with a regular plan and both open-close ended schemes. Interestingly, these top 10 MF schemes have offered over 40 percent returns this year so far. (Source: valueresearchonline.com).

Three equity schemes from top 10 mutual fund schemes have given returns of 50 percent each in the calendar year 2020 so far. We have considered all equity funds with a regular plan and both (open-ended and close ended) schemes. Interestingly, these top 10 MF schemes have offered over 40 percent returns this year so far. (Source: valueresearchonline.com).

DSP World Gold Fund - Regular Plan delivered 51.59 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs  772 crore.

DSP Healthcare Fund - Regular Plan delivered 51.32 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs  571 crore.

PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund delivered a 50.47 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 194 crore.

Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund - Regular Plan delivered 48.38 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 773 crore.

ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare And Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund delivered a 45.07 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 1,749 crore.

UTI Healthcare Fund - Regular Plan delivered 43.17 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 542 crore.

Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF - Regular Plan delivered 43.01 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 868 crore.

Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 Exchange Traded Fund delivered a 42.94 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 1,365 crore.

Nippon India Pharma Fund delivered a 41.72 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 3,496 crore.

SBI Healthcare Opportunities Fund delivered a 40.75 percent return is 2020 so far. The scheme's current net assets value at Rs 1,284 crore.

