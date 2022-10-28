These low volatile stocks are darlings of conservative hybrid funds. Do you own any?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Ever wondered how conservative hybrid funds manage their equity allocation? These schemes are meant for low-risk investors who don’t like too much volatility. And accordingly, these funds invest significantly in debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpuses get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low volatile stocks. That’s also why most invest in blue-chip stocks. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the top 10 preferred stocks by the conservative hybrid funds. Data as of September 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF.ICICI BankTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 19MFs’ investment value: Rs 429 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid FundHDFC BankTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 17MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings FundAxis BankTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 15MFs’ investment value: Rs 133 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, DSP Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid FundInfosysTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 15MFs’ investment value: Rs 226 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings FundReliance IndustriesTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 15MFs’ investment value: Rs 125 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, Bank of India Conservative Hybrid and LIC MF Debt Hybrid FundState Bank Of IndiaTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 15MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid FundBharti AirtelTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 14MFs’ investment value: Rs 228 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Navi Regular Savings and Franklin India Debt Hybrid FundLarsen & ToubroTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 13MFs’ investment value: Rs 76 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Franklin India Debt Hybrid FundSun Pharmaceutical IndustriesTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 13MFs’ investment value: Rs 46 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and HSBC Regular Savings FundHindustan UnileverTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 11MFs’ investment value: Rs 27 croreSchemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Bank of India Conservative Hybrid FundDisclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary