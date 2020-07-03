In Pics | These large cap mutual funds delivered robust returns in June

Some of the best performing large cap mutual funds have generated steady returns for investors in June. Large cap mutual funds are mostly recommended to investors who are looking to invest money for at least 3-4 years and expect high returns without taking too much risk and volatility. These mutual funds select stocks for investment from the largest 100 stocks listed in the Indian markets (highest market capitalization). Here is the list of top 10 large cap mutual funds from the month of June on the basis of returns. (Image: Moneycontrol)