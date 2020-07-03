In Pics | These large cap mutual funds delivered robust returns in June

Here is the list of top 10 large cap mutual funds in June on the basis of returns Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Some of the best performing large cap mutual funds have generated steady returns for investors in June. Large cap mutual funds are mostly recommended to investors who are looking to invest money for at least 3-4 years and expect high returns without taking too much risk and volatility. These mutual funds select stocks for investment from the largest 100 stocks listed in the Indian markets (highest market capitalization). Here is the list of top 10 large cap mutual funds from the month of June on the basis of returns. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 Rank 1 | DSP Top 100 Equity Fund – Direct Plan | Performance in June: 5.08 percent (Image: Twitter @dspmf) 3/11 Rank 2 | JM Large Cap Fund | Performance in June: 3.15 percent (Image: jmfinancialmf.com) 4/11 Rank 3 | Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund – Regular Plan | Performance in June: 4.10 percent (Image: canararobeco.com) 5/11 Rank 4 | Axis Bluechip Fund | Performance in June: 3.87 percent (Image: axismf.com) 6/11 Rank 5 | BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund | Performance in June: 3.84 percent (Image: bnpparibasmf.in) 7/11 Rank 6 | IDBI India Top 100 Equity Fund | Performance in June: 3.83 percent (Image: idbimutual.co.in) 8/11 Rank 7 | Mahindra Manulife Large Cap Pragati Yojana – Direct Plan | Performance in June: 4.16 percent (Image: mahindramanulife.com) 9/11 Rank 8 | Edelweiss Large Cap Fund | Performance in June: 4.96 percent (Image: edelweissmf.com) 10/11 Rank 9 | LIC MF Large Cap Fund | Performance in June: 4.55 percent (Image: licmf.com) 11/11 Rank 10 | Baroda Large Cap Fund | Performance in June: 3.63 percent (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Jul 3, 2020 05:10 pm