In January 2021, the benchmark index Nifty TRI was down 2.23 percent but around 55 equity mutual fund schemes gave positive returns. While analysing, we considered only those schemes whose assets under management (AUM) were more than Rs 500 crore. Here are the top ten performing funds of January. (Data Source: ACE MF).

UTI Transportation & Logistics Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 5.33 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 123.43 The scheme predominantly invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the transportation and logistics sector. The fund has 98.79% investment in Indian stocks, of which 63.28% is in large-cap stocks, 15.54% is in mid-cap stocks, 11.94% in small-cap stocks.

Mirae Asset Midcap Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 3.73 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 16.23. The fund invests in medium-sized companies. It has 99.51% investment in Indian stocks—17.09% is in largecaps, 60.78% is in midcap and 18.03% in smallcap stocks.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund(G) | The scheme gained 3.19 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 787.18. The fund has 95.18% investment in Indian stocks, 68.28% of it in largecaps, 10.92% in midcaps and 6.34% in smallcap stocks.

Kotak Small Cap Fund(G) | The scheme gained 3.17 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 112.76. The fund has 98.01% investment in Indian stocks—2.15% is in largecap stocks, 16.94% is in midcaps and 73.28% in smallcap stocks.

SBI Contra Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 2.51 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 388.37.

IDFC Infrastructure Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme rose 2.44 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 17.64. The fund has 98.94% investment in Indian stocks of which 35.89% is in largecaps, 14.74% is in midcaps and 42.24% in smallcap stocks.

SBI Consumption Opp Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 2.29 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 196.65.

UTI Infrastructure Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme has gained 2.28 percent during January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 71.51. The fund predominantly invests in equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged either directly or indirectly in the infrastructure areas of the Indian economy.

Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 1.90 percent in January 2021. As of February 11, its net asset value (NAV) was Rs 45.59. The fund has 99.77% investment in Indian stocks—53.05% is in largecap stocks, 21.18% is in midcaps and 16.2% in smallcap stocks.