Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most in past week

JB Chemicals | The stock surged 43 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 119.5 crore up by 92.4 percent, as compared to Q1 FY20 when it had reported Rs 62.11 crore. The net profit margin in Q1 FY21 came in at 22.88 percent, up 8.96 percent YoY. Consolidated net revenue stood at Rs 522.28 crore, which was up 17.07 percent YoY from Rs 446.11 crore in Q1 FY20. Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in is of the view that a short-term top can be expected in this counter for the near term unless it closes above Rs 970 levels. For time being it looks prudent to exit this counter. Even in the near-term, traders are advised to avoid fresh buying.