Meet Air India's all-women pilot crew that made history

An all-women cockpit crew flew Air India’s longest non-stop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco (SFO), on January 9. Here are the five pilots.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Zoya Aggarwal commanded the flight that covered a distance of about 14,000 kilometres, and reached back in Bengaluru on January 11. With over 2,500 hours of flying time, Aggarwal also holds the distinction of being the youngest woman pilot to fly a Boeing-777.
Papagari Thanmai said that the flight route, which included flying over the North Pole, helped save on time and precious fuel.
A first officer, Shivani Manhas has been with Air India for over four years. "It was an exciting experience since it was never done before. It took almost 17 hours to reach here", Manhas told media after reaching Bengaluru.
Akanksha Sonawane, also a first officer, completed the record-breaking team.  "Air India has the maximum number of women pilots," Sonawane said while talking to media at the Bengaluru airport. Ten percent of the Air India's pilots are women, among the highest in the world.
The flight also had Nivedita Bhasin, on the left, who traveled as a passenger. Bhasin is not new to making history. In 1990, she had become the youngest pilot in the world to command a commercial pilot at the age of 26. At present, she is Executive Director, Flight Safety, in Air India. Her husband and daughter are pilots in IndiGo, and son, also a pilot, is her colleague at Air India!
first published: Jan 11, 2021 02:28 pm

