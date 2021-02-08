Will market see some consolidation? Here is what experts advise

Last week, the Indian benchmark indices rose more than 9 percent on the back positive global cues and supportive domestic events. During the week, benchmark indices touched their fresh record highs, with Sensex crossing the 51,000 mark and Nifty50 usurping 15,000.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research | A decisive breakout above the 15,000 levels would lead to a rally till the levels of 15,230-15,250. Expected 14,730-14,750 levels will act as a support zone from the short-term perspective. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD indicating the market's momentum to continue further.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities | If we see the rally continuing next week also, market may go into overbought zone. We can expect some more future earnings upgrades as we go ahead into the result season. The 34 companies from Nifty-50 that have declared results so far have reported 34 percent jump in earnings on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. This is way ahead of the 20 percent earnings growth we were forecasting to come from Nifty-50 in Q3FY21 earnings season. A combination of positive sentiment, positive FII flows and very healthy earnings could keep markets at elevated levels in the near future.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments | We continue to remain bullish, and the Nifty has the wings to achieve 15,200. A buy on dips strategy would be advisable. There is ample scope for the markets to correct during intraday sessions. These dips can be utilised to make fresh long positions for higher targets. This way the risk reward trade off would be favourable.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | As the major events are behind us i.e. the Union budget and monetary policy meet, the focus will shift back to fundamentals as well as global cues. We might see some consolidation in the index early next week, so there’ll be no shortage of trading opportunities on the stock-specific front. Traders should align their positions accordingly and avoid contrarian trades.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities | The underlying short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Present volatility and consolidation movement could eventually result in an upside breakout in the next few sessions. The next upside levels to be watched at 15,475, which is 1.618% Fibonacci extension. Immediate support is placed around 14,800-14,750 levels.