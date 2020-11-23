Upside momentum to continue; Nifty could rally to 13,100-13,200: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | Expect volatility to remain high next week, thanks to the scheduled F&O expiry of November month contracts. In the absence of any major event, COVID-related updates and global cues will remain in focus. We expect Nifty to consolidate further next week and the range could be 12,600-13,000. While we’re seeing noticeable interest in the rate-sensitive pack, we expect fresh traction in select counters from the defensive pack i.e. FMCG, IT and pharma ahead. We thus advise traders to focus on the selection of stocks while maintaining the “buy on dips” approach.