Union Budget to play vital role in deciding market direction, say experts

The market witnessed selling pressure for six consecutive sessions, with the benchmark indices losing over a percent each in the week gone by. The BSE Sensex slipped 2,592.77 points, or 5.3 percent, to end at 46,285.77 and the Nifty50 fell 737.3 points or 5 percent to finish at 13,634.60. Here is what experts have to say about the market for the coming week:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities | The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak. The negation of the upside bounce attempt and the downside break of weekly support signals more declines for the Nifty. The Union Budget could play a vital role to show the direction to the market. Any rise from here can face resistance at around 13,750-13,800. The near- term downside targets to be watched for is around 13,050 (20-week EMA).

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | Crucial supports would be at 13570/46100, 13440/45700 and 13250/45000 levels. On the higher side, 14000/47200 and 14200/47800 would be major hurdles. In the best-case scenario, we could see 14500/49000 levels and the trend would turn extremely bullish if the Nifty crosses 14800/50200. The strategy should be to reduce weak long positions between 14200/47200 and 14500/49000 levels. Buying is advisable if the Nifty drops to 13500/46000 with a final stop loss at 13200/45000 levels. The focus will be on financials, pharmaceuticals and commercial vehicles.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities | The weak closing of Nifty-50 below 14,000-mark on the expiry day suggests more weakness in the market if the budget disappoints. The 50-DMA placed at 13,743 is crucial for the Nifty. If the index sustains below 13,743 after the budget then the probability of it slipping 13,000 is very high. We need to wait and see how the Nifty closes on February 1 after the Budget to get the next directional move. On the upside, the recent peak of around 14,645 could be the major resistance.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Going ahead, markets may continue to remain highly volatile amid the ongoing earning season and the Union Budget. Expectations from the Budget are high. However, the government’s fiscal response in 2020 indicates certain inflexibility and lack of resources to stimulate the economy. We would suggest investors to take the opportunity of this fall and accumulate quality stocks on dips, while traders should be cautious with stock-specific action. The market would also track RBI’s monetary policy during the week along with BoE’s monetary policy for further cues.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | The economic survey failed to trigger the rebound in the markets and now all eyes are on the Union Budget. We believe that the Budget will focus on reviving growth and any disappointment on that front will lead to a further correction in the markets. We reiterate our view to prefer hedged bets before the event unfolds and avoid jumping into a trade until the market stabilises.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investment | The markets were successful in breaking 13,700 and closed below it too. It can slide further to 13,400 and 13,200. Any rally up can be utilised to short the Nifty for lower targets. The resistance is now at 14,000 and until that is not crossed, we will remain in the grip of the bears.