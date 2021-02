Indian benchmark indices rose more than 9 percent in the week ended February 5 on the back positive global cues and supportive domestic events. The rally was kickstarted by the growth oriented Union Budget on February 1, while better quarterly earnings from India Inc, continued FIIs buying and RBI Monetary Policy kept the party going on the D-Street through the week.

Last week, BSE Sensex surged 4,445.86 points or 9.6 percent to end at 50,731.63 and the Nifty50 added 1,289.7 points or 9.4 percent to finish at 14,924.30 levels. During the week, benchmark indices touched their fresh record highs, with Sensex crossed the 51,000 mark and Nifty50 usurping 15,000.

The BSE Largecap index added 9 percent supported by the State Bank of India, Tata Motors-DVR, Bank Of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Punjab National Bank which rose 20-40 percent.

BSE Midcap index rose 7.3 percent supported by Canara Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bank Of India, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, Adani Enterprises, RBL Bank, Tata Power Company and Sun TV Network, each rising by more than 15 percent. Meanwhile, Future Retail, Whirlpool of India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals ended lower.

BSE Smallcap index jumped 6 percent with MSTC, Indian Bank, NCC, Shriram City Union Finance, Intellect Design Arena, Prince Pipes & Fittings, IIFL Finance and ISGEC Heavy Engineering rising 30-48 percent. However, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, The Anup Engineering, KRBL, EPL, Future Enterprises Limited and Coromandel International fell 10-22 percent.

On BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed by State Bank of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation and ICICI Bank. Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra lost some of their market value.

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank Index surged 25.5 percent and Nifty Metal and Realty indices added more than 11 percent each

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,595.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,712.60 crore.