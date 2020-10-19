Trade with caution, Nifty has strong support at 11,500: Experts

next few weeks, the key events are the US elections, progress on the US fiscal stimulus and earnings announcements from Indian corporates, says Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities. Rakesh Patil On October 16 benchmark indices ended higher supported by the bank, metal and pharma stocks. However, for the week Sensex and Nifty lost over a percent. Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Going ahead, the market is likely to be in a consolidation mode and we expect Nifty to trade in a narrow range of 11650-11850. Investors would keep a close watch on earnings announcements, rising COVID cases globally, developments around vaccine and US elections. Investors can use this opportunity to buy on dips in select defensive sectors like IT, Healthcare, FMCG and rural-focused names. Traders are advised to keep booking profits intermittently as volatility may continue for some time. Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities | Going into the next few weeks, the key events are the US elections, progress on the US fiscal stimulus and earnings announcements from Indian corporates. Valuations are not attractive. Hence, investors should trade with a cautious bias as, after the swift rise in markets, there could be sharp corrections. The risk could be a resurgence of COVID-19 in India. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services | For Nifty 50 a strong support is at 11,500 limiting the downside, in the near-term. The market will look forward, with high hopes on Q2 results and update on stimulus plans. IT, Telecom, Pharma and Banks will be the sectors under focus with a positive bias. Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments | The support of 11,550-11,600 is still intact and therefore we continue to be in a bullish environment. Next week could prove crucial as we need to see if the Nifty is able to get past the 11,950-12,000 level or the bears take over and break the levels of 11.500. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities | The upside bounce of Friday could raise some hopes for bulls to make a comeback and we expect this upmove to continue till 11850-11900 in the next week, before encountering resistance at the highs. Immediate support is placed at 11650. Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | If the market breaks 11,660 levels on Monday then Friday's formation could turn into a bearish continuation formation and then the Nifty would fall to 11,550 or 11,500 levels. On the upside, 11,850 and 11,900 would be the main obstacles. The Bank Nifty has established a bullish harami pattern and in next few days it looks like the broader market would move towards the trend of financial stocks. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | The recent fall has derailed the momentum and indications are in the favour of consolidation in Nifty ahead. It has critical support at 11,600 and its breakdown could result in a further slide to 11,400. On the flip side, the 11,850-12,100 zone would act as a hurdle in case of a rebound. We’re seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front and stocks are also witnessing volatile swings which are normal during the earnings season. We thus advise continuing with a stock-specific trading approach and maintaining positions on both sides. First Published on Oct 19, 2020 08:11 am