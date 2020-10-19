Trade with caution, Nifty has strong support at 11,500: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | The recent fall has derailed the momentum and indications are in the favour of consolidation in Nifty ahead. It has critical support at 11,600 and its breakdown could result in a further slide to 11,400. On the flip side, the 11,850-12,100 zone would act as a hurdle in case of a rebound. We’re seeing a mixed trend on the sectoral front and stocks are also witnessing volatile swings which are normal during the earnings season. We thus advise continuing with a stock-specific trading approach and maintaining positions on both sides.