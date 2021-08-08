Top companies by market cap last week: TCS tops chart

Nine of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added a whopping Rs 2,22,591.01 crore in market valuation last week, with heavyweights RIL, TCS and HDFC twins gaining the most.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,690.88 points or 3.21 per cent. The index reached its all-time high of 54,717.24 on August 5. Barring Bajaj Finance, rest nine companies -- Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- logged gains.

10. Baja Finance | M-cap for the week ended July 8: 3,75,628.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 344.05 crore

9. State Bank of India | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 3,88,800.70 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,525.22 crore

8. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 5,57,111.01 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,705.23 crore

7. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 4,83,030.92 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,181.46 crore

6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 7,02,898.22 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,078.94 crore

5. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 3,52,708.11 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 24,585.18 crore

4. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 13,24,341.36 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 34,011.11 crore

3. HDFC Ltd | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 4,74,912.16 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 34,173.81 crore

2. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 8,26,332.67 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 37,563.09 crore