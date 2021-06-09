Top 10 cryptocurrencies with highest market capitalisation: Analytics Insight
Cryptocurrencies’ market capitalisation varies from time to time based on the price of the underlying trends. Crypto investors are aware of the unstable and volatile situation of this digital currencies. However, one thing that can’t drastically fall is their market capitalisation. There are hundreds of cryptocurrencies in the market, with new ones emerging every day and old ones disappearing. Analytics Insight has listed the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalisation as of June 8.