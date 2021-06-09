MARKET NEWS

Top 10 cryptocurrencies with highest market capitalisation: Analytics Insight

Cryptocurrencies’ market capitalisation varies from time to time based on the price of the underlying trends. Crypto investors are aware of the unstable and volatile situation of this digital currencies. However, one thing that can’t drastically fall is their market capitalisation. There are hundreds of cryptocurrencies in the market, with new ones emerging every day and old ones disappearing. Analytics Insight has listed the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalisation as of June 8.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 04:03 PM IST
Rank 10 | Uniswap | Market Capitalization: $13.40 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | Polkadot | Market Capitalization: $19.96 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 8 | USD Coin | Market Capitalization: $23.04 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 7 | XRP | Market Capitalization: $39.53 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 6 | Dogecoin | Market Capitalization: $41.90 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 5 | Cardano | Market Capitalization: $48.88 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 4 | Binance Coin | Market Capitalization: $53.39 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 3 | Tether | Market Capitalization: $62.32 billion (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 2 | Ethereum | Market Capitalization: $290.32 billion (Image: ShutterStock)
Rank 1 | Bitcoin | Market Capitalization: $615.61 billion
first published: Jun 9, 2021 04:03 pm

