Here’s the top 10 banks in India based on their market capitalisation

Barring IDBI Bank, all other banks’ year-to-date performance has fallen into the negative. According to the data compiled by the ACE Equity, here are the top 10 banks in India on the basis of their market capitalisation and their YTD performance
Private banks won over most of public sector bank customers because of the quality of services they offer. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, economic activities have come to a standstill. Barring IDBI Bank, all other banks’ year-to-date (YTD) performance has slipped into the negative. According to the data compiled by the ACE Equity, here are the top 10 banks in India on the basis of their market capitalization and their YTD performance.
1 | HDFC Bank | Private bank | Market capitalisation: Rs 6,73,736 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 3.75 percent to Rs 1,224.15 as on October 20
2 | ICICI Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 2,85,904 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 23.05 percent to Rs 414.55 as on October 20 (Image: Reuters)
3 | Kotak Mahindra Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 2,70,949 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 18.74 percent to Rs 1368.85 as on October 20 (Image: Reuters)
4 | State Bank of India | Public bank | M-cap: Rs 1,18,1170 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 39.17 percent to Rs 203 as on October 20 (Image: PTI)
5 | Axis Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 1,51,080 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 34.52 percent to Rs 493.70 as on October 20 (Image: Reuters)
6 | Bandhan Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 51,395 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 37.18 percent to Rs 319.15 as on October 20 (Image: PTI)
7 | IndusInd Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 47,291 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 58.62 percent to Rs 625.15 as on October 20
8 | IDBI Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 39,031 crore | YTD performance: Rise by 1.62 percent to Rs 37.60 as on October 20
9 | Yes Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 32,371 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 72.48 percent to Rs 12.92 as on October 20 (Image: PTI)
10 | Punjab National Bank | Private bank | M-cap: Rs 25,785 crore | YTD performance: Fell by 57.42 percent to Rs 27.40 as on October 20 (Image: PTI)
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:04 pm