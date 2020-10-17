This week in markets: Nifty, Sensex break 2-week winning streak amid fresh lockdowns, delay in stimulus

In the last week, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,217.47 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,185.51 crore. Rakesh Patil Benchmark indices witnessed rangebound trading in the week ended October 16 amid mixed global as well as domestic data. Major factors that influenced the market include earnings from India Inc, negative inflation data, delay in US fiscal stimulus and fresh lockdowns due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe. Last week, BSE Sensex fell 526.51 points or 1.3 percent to close at 39,982.98, while the Nifty50 shed 151.7 points or 1.27 percent to end at 11,762.50 levels. The BSE Largecap Index was down 1.4 percent. Vedanta, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors - DVR and Wipro lost 9-22 percent, while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement and Grasim Industries were among top gainers. BSE Midcap Index lost 1 percent. Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vodafone Idea, LIC Housing Finance and Bharat Heavy Electricals were among top losers, while gainers included JSW Energy, IDBI Bank, Cummins India and Oracle Financial Services Software. BSE Smallcap index shed 1.2 percent dragged by the Aarti Drugs, Central Bank of India, Prabhat Dairy and Bhansali Engineering Polymers, while gainers included Jindal Stainless, Gayatri Projects, Tata Steel Long Products, Subex and Just Dial. On BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries lost the most in terms of market value, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, while Infosys and UltraTech Cement gained most of their market value. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media.) On the sectoral front, Nifty Media underperformed other indices with a loss of nearly 7 percent followed by Nifty PSU Bank (down 4.7%), Nifty Auto (down 2.5%) and Nifty Pharma Index (down 2%). However, the Nifty Metal Index rose 3 percent. In the last week, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 5,217.47 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,185.51 crore. However, so far in October, FIIs bought equities worth of 6,189.02 crore and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 7,347.44 crore. In the past week, the Indian rupee slipped by 18 paise against the US dollar. It closed at 73.34 per dollar on October 16, against its October 9 closing of 73.16 per dollar. First Published on Oct 17, 2020 08:28 am