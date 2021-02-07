These 6 penny stocks are already up 40 percent in 2021

Indian equities were trading on a higher note. In 2021 so far, the benchmark index, BSE Sensex, has surged over 6 percent. During this rally, along with the bluechip, there are many low-priced stocks that have also witnessed good gains. At least six low-priced stocks have gained over 40 percent in 2021 so far. While analysing, we considered stocks that were trading below Rs 25 and had a market cap of over Rs 500 crore 0n December 31, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has risen 177.29 percent to Rs 22.10, as on February 5 from Rs 7.97 as on December 31, 2020.

Digispice Technologies Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has surged 104.81 percent to Rs 47.70, as on February 5 from Rs 23.29 as on December 31, 2020.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has advanced 56.94 percent to Rs 1.13, as on February 5 from Rs 0.72 as on December 31, 2020.

Centrum Capital Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has increased 44.51 percent to Rs 24.35, as on February 5 from Rs 16.85 as on December 31, 2020.

Trident Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 42.91 percent to Rs 14.12 , as on February 5 from Rs 9.88 as on December 31, 2020.