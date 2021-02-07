MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

These 6 penny stocks are already up 40 percent in 2021

Indian equities have been trading higher this year. In 2021 so far, the benchmark index, BSE Sensex, has surged over 6 percent. During this rally, along with the bluechip, there are many low-priced stocks that have also witnessed good gains. Heres' a look at 6 low-priced stocks that have gained over 40 percent this year so far.

Ritesh Presswala
February 07, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST
Indian equities were trading on a higher note. In 2021 so far, the benchmark index, BSE Sensex, has surged over 6 percent. During this rally, along with the bluechip, there are many low-priced stocks that have also witnessed good gains. At least six low-priced stocks have gained over 40 percent in 2021 so far. While analysing, we considered stocks that were trading below Rs 25 and had a market cap of over Rs 500 crore 0n December 31, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 177.29 percent to Rs 22.10 on February 5 from Rs 7.97 as on December 31, 2020.
Digispice Technologies Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 104.81 percent to Rs 47.70 on February 5 from Rs 23.29 as on December 31, 2020.
GTL Infrastructure Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 56.94 percent to Rs 1.13 on February 5 from Rs 0.72 as on December 31, 2020.
Centrum Capital Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 44.51 percent to Rs 24.35 on February 5 from Rs 16.85 as on December 31, 2020.
Trident Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 42.91 percent to Rs 14.12 on February 5 from Rs 9.88 as on December 31, 2020.
Arshiya Ltd | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 40.00 percent to Rs 27.30 on February 5 from Rs 19.50 as on December 31, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #India #markets #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Feb 7, 2021 07:42 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.