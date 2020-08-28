172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|markets|stocks-in-the-news|photos-gmr-infra-sbi-future-retail-sbi-mm-thejo-engineering-5765501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Stocks in the news: GMR infra, SBI, Future Retail, M&M, Thejo Engineering

Other stocks in focus are GMR infra, SBI, Future Retail, SBI, M&M, Thejo Engineering, Dhoot Industrial Finance, Inox Wind, Khadim India and Kohinoor Foods

Moneycontrol News
Results on August 28| Archies, Centum Electronics, GP Petroleums, Industrial Investment Trust, Inox Wind, Khadim India, Kohinoor Foods, Magnum Ventures, SJVN, Polytex India, etc.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) will restructure its many business verticals. The rest of its verticals - energy, EPC and urban infrastructure - will be carved out under GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL).

The board of Future Enterprises is to meet on Saturday to take a call on raising of funds.

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) is scheduled to hold interviews of candidates for the post of Chairman of the State Bank of India on August 28, according to sources.

NMDC Q1: The company reported a 55 percent YoY decline in PAT to Rs 533 crore. Revenue from operations fell almost 41 percent YoY to Rs 1,937.50 crore.

GMR Infra Q1: Consolidated net loss for the June quarter more than doubled to nearly Rs 834 crore against Rs 335 crore loss in the same quarter of FY20.

PNC lnfratech Q1: Consolidated PAT declined 48 percent YoY to Rs 92 crore. Revenue declined 28 percnet YoY to Rs 1,093 crore.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology.

Thejo Engineering: Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India bought 50,000 shares of Thejo Engineering at an average price of Rs 675.11. On the other hand, India Opportunities Fund sold 1,71,400 shares of Thejo Engineering at an average price of Rs 679.81.

Dhoot Industrial Finance: Dhoot Instruments bought 1,25,500 shares of Dhoot Industrial Finance at an average price of Rs 27.50 per share via a bulk deal on BSE. On the other hand, Aditya Birla Retail sold 1,23,339 shares of the company at the same average price.​

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 07:41 am

