Stocks in the news | RIL, Bharti Airtel, Mindtree, Persistent Systems, Indian Bank, Coforge, Cyient

Dhanuka Agritech, Cyient, South Indian Bank, AstraZeneca Pharma, CreditAccess Grameen, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results on October 16: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black. Reliance Industries | Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries received subscription amounts of Rs 6247.50 from MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited (Mubadala) and Rs 5512.50 crore from Platinum Owl C 2018 RSC Limited (acting in its capacity as trustee of ‘Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust’) (ADIA). Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Persistent Systems | The company enters into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto-based CAPIOT Indian Bank | India Ratings & Research reaffirmed ratings of Indian Bank's outstanding Tier II bonds Coforge | Board meeting on October 22 to consider financial result for the quarter-ended September 30 Bharti Airtel - Comfort Investments II will invest USD 235 million in Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel. The post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra is approximately USD 1.2 billion and Carlyle will hold a stake of approximately 25% in the business upon completion of the transaction, with Airtel continuing to hold the remaining stake of approximately 75%. Dhanuka Agritech | Buyback to open on October 20 and close on November 2 CreditAccess Grameen | Company to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore MindTree Q2 | Net profit jumps 19% QoQ to Rs 253.7 crore. Rupee revenue stood at Rs 1,926 crore against Rs 1,909 crore AstraZeneca Pharma | Company will launch Calquence in India on October 21 South Indian Bank Q2 | Net profit was down 23% YoY at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 84.5 crore and NII was up 13.6% at Rs 663.1 crore versus Rs 584.3 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Cyient Q2 | Company's consolidated net profit was up 3.1% QoQ at Rs 83.9 crore versus Rs 81.4 crore and revenue was up 1.2% at Rs 1,003.3 crore versus Rs 991.7 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Hathway Cable Datacom | Company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.2 crore in Q2FY21 as against a loss of Rs 2.57 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 2.5 percent to Rs 431.2 crore from Rs 442.1 crore, YoY. IndiaMart InterMesh | Company clarified that there was no discussion with Tata Group for any investment opportunities and the reports were incorrect and purely speculative in nature. First Published on Oct 16, 2020 08:09 am