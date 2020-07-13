Slideshow | Stay cautious! How market will trade this week as per experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | In the coming week, participants will first react to the macroeconomic data and then focus would again shift to the earnings announcements. Needless to say, global cues and updates related to COVID-19 will also remain on their radar. We suggest limiting aggressive bets at current levels and awaiting clarity over the next directional move. As of now, the Nifty index is likely to trade within 10,500-10,950 zone next week and expect volatility to remain high on the stock-specific front. We advise traders to keep existing leveraged positions hedged while investors should focus on upcoming earnings announcements for cues.