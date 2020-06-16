Slideshow | Yes Securities expects these 5 stocks to return up to 45%

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Rating: Buy in the range of Rs 152-158 | LTP: Rs 155 | Target: Rs 200-225 | Stop loss: Below Rs 130 | Upside: 45 percent. On the weekly chart, stock is on the verge of a breakout from a downward sloping channel resistance line at Rs 158, a successful breakout will resume the bullishness taking it to Rs 200-225 levels. Further, the stock took support at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level placed at Rs 120 levels which also happened to be the lows of 2016, making a double-bottom. Moreover, RSI has turned upwards from the extremely oversold zone of 20 on the weekly time frame which was the previous reversal level in 2008.