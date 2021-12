Markets remained volatile during the week ended December 3 amid weak global cues and rising concerns over the new Omicron variant, global inflation fears and the Fed hinting towards early tapering. However, the market ended with a percentage gain, supported by domestic cues such as improved GDP and manufacturing PMI data, and the second highest GST collection. In the last week, the BSE Sensex added 589.31 points (1 percent) to close at 57,696.46, while the Nifty50 rose 170.25 points (0.99 percent) to end at 17,196.7 levels.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments | The Nifty failed to keep above the 17,400-17,500 zone which is a bearish signal. We are resisting at higher levels and therefore the upside is definitely capped in that region. Unless we do not get past the patch of 17,400-17,500 on a closing basis, we won't really see a meaningful upside rally. If the markets were to break 17,100 next week it would be a matter for concern as there is every possibility we re-enter the current bear trend.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities | Good demand zone for Nifty is already formed near 17,100-17,000 zone and holding above said levels one can expect index to march towards 17,500-17,600 zone in near term but if failed to hold then more profit booking can push index to much lower levels, immediate hurdle is coming near 17,300-17,440 zone.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities | Immediate support and resistance for Nifty 50 is 17,000 and 17,450. Similarly, support and resistance for bank nifty is 35,800 and 36,850.

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities | In an extremely volatile week, the Nifty succeeded to close above the 100-day SMA which is broadly positive. However, on the dismissal of 17,140, the market could again enter in a short-term bearish zone and below the same, the index could gradually fall to 16,880-16,780 levels. Based on the daily chart the market is forming the series of a lower top lower bottom. In case the market breaks 16,780, then it would have major implications and in that case the possibility of the index hitting 16,500 would turn bright. Meanwhile, on daily charts, the Bank Nifty maintained a lower top formation which is largely negative. Now, 35,500 or 200-day SMA would be the key support level. And the texture of the chart suggests a strong possibility of a quick pullback rally if it succeeds to trade above 35,500.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services | RBI’s monetary policy meeting will be a key market driver in the coming days as investors await MPC’s policy decision considering the uncertainty surrounding the new virus which persists in the global economy. We expect the RBI to continue its accommodative stance with policy rates unchanged while it will continue absorbing excess liquidity from the market through VRRR auctions. The much-awaited decision of the MPC will be on whether they would wait for another session and evaluate the impact of Omicron to decide on a reverse repo rate hike. Major domestic data points awaiting its release in the coming week are November’s Inflation data which is expected to remain elevated and October’s Industrial and Manufacturing Production data.

Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa.com | For the coming week, all eyes would be on this broad 16,800-17,500 range and a breakout on either side would lead to next directional move. The Nifty Midcap100 index also has formed a ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure and is currently poised around its resistance of 30,700. So if these mentioned resistances in Nifty and the mid-cap index are not crossed in the near term, then it could lead to another round of sell-off. Short term traders are advised to keep tab on the above mentioned levels and until we surpass these resistances, one should avoid aggressive positions.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Going ahead, market volatility is likely to continue given the uncertainty around the new Omicron variant and Fed tapering. Till the clarity doesn’t emerge over its rate of transmission, hospitalisation needs, etc, news flows around it would keep markets unpredictable. On the other hand, investors would keep an eye on RBI’s policy decision due next week wherein status quo is likely to be maintained amid reappearance of COVID variant. However, the correction has made valuations comfortable and given the robust long term fundamentals, investors are recommended to indulge in value buying from time to time.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One | Direction wise, we continue to remain cautious and there is no doubt we are still in a ‘Sell on rise’ kind of market. This view will remain intact as long as Nifty does not surpass 17,900 which is the confluence point of two key trend lines. Also sooner or later we expect the recent low around 16800 is to be breached soon; but it will happen immediately or after some more consolidation in the range of 16,800 – 17,500; we need to assess the situation in the coming week. Meanwhile, traders can continue with a stock specific approach and we may see trades on both sides if the Nifty remains in a consolidation mode. But it would be a prudent strategy to keep booking timely profits and considering the volatile nature of global markets, carrying aggressive bets overnight should be strictly avoided. As far as levels are concerned, 17,350 – 17,500 – 17,600 are to be considered as immediate hurdles; whereas on the flipside, 17,000 – 16,800 should be treated as a cluster of support.

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities | With a slew of events on the horizon, traders should brace themselves for an action-packed week. Market players will attempt to read between the lines of the RBI's monetary policy outcome. The governor's inflation comments will provide insight on our economy, inflation issues, and any future measures our central bank may make. Inflation data for China and the US are also due next week, which may add to the market volatility. Additionally, as more clarity on the new COVID-19 version becomes available, investors can expect whipsaw movements in the markets.

Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking | We expect volatility to remain high in the coming week as well as we have some of the important data and events are lined up. First, participants will be closely eyeing the monetary policy review meet outcome on Dec 8. It’s going to be tough for the MPC to balance things amid the risk of the new COVID variant and hawkish stance of the US Fed. On the macroeconomic front, IIP number and CPI inflation are scheduled for Dec 10. We reiterate our cautious stance given the uncertainty surrounding the new variant. On the index front, Nifty may hover within the 16,700-17,600 zone. Among the sectors, the IT pack looks firm while others are showing a mixed trend. Traders should continue with hedged trades and maintain positions on both sides.