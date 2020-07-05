App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; TCS, RIL biggest gainer

During the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 850.15 points, or 2.41 percent. Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainers in terms of market value.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The 10 most-valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainers. Here are the top 10 companies by market cap in the week gone by:
The 10 most-valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainers. Here are the top 10 companies by market cap in the week gone by:

10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 2,33,782.89 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 7,780.46 crore
10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 2,33,782.89 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 7,780.46 crore

9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 2,54,879.41 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 15,057.98 crore
9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 2,54,879.41 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 15,057.98 crore

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 2,67,831.17 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 2,483.4 crore
8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 2,67,831.17 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 2,483.4 crore

7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 3,17,022.44 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 11,347.56 crore
7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 3,17,022.44 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 11,347.56 crore

6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 3,24,803.13 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 6,154.48 crore
6. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 3,24,803.13 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 6,154.48 crore

5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 3,27,120.52 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 20,519.86 crore
5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 3,27,120.52 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 20,519.86 crore

4. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 5,10,392.76 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,193.95 crore
4. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 5,10,392.76 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,193.95 crore

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 5,89,765.72 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,211.92 crore
3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 5,89,765.72 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,211.92 crore

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 8,25,149.40 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 31,294.89 crore
2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 8,25,149.40 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 31,294.89 crore

1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 11,33,168.55 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 28,464.11 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended July 3: Rs 11,33,168.55 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 28,464.11 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jul 5, 2020 03:06 pm

