App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; RIL biggest gainer

Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 11 lakh crore market valuation-mark on June 19 after Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 1,76,489.28 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Here are the top 10 companies by market value in the week gone by:
1/11

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 1,76,489.28 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Here are the top 10 companies by market value in the week gone by:

A contingency fund of Rs 150 crore has been set up by ITC. This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to vulnerable and most needy section of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods. The fund will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system. (Image: ITC Hotel, MakeMyTrip)
2/11

10. ITC | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,26,299.98 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 12,169.31 crore

9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,35,648.10 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 12,729.16 crore
3/11

9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,35,648.10 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 12,729.16 crore

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,57,640.33 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,442.42 crore
4/11

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,57,640.33 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,442.42 crore

Representative image
5/11

7. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,00,543.95 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 5,771.09 crore

6. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,11,757.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 6,301.17 crore
6/11

6. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,11,757.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 6,301.17 crore

5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,18,597.21 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,110.36 crore
7/11

5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,18,597.21 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,110.36 crore

4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 4,91,584.61 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,277.62 crore
8/11

4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 4,91,584.61 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,277.62 crore

3| HDFC Bank Limited : Rs 6.73 trillion
9/11

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 5,67,093.60 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 27,788.22 crore

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 7,68,131.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,133.24 crore
10/11

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 7,68,131.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,133.24 crore

1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 11,15,418.03 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 1,08,213.62 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
11/11

1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 11,15,418.03 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 1,08,213.62 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #ICICI Bank #Infosys #ITC #Kotak Mahindra Bank #markets #RIL #Slideshow #TCS

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon, BigBasket get clearance to deliver alcohol in WB: Report

Amazon, BigBasket get clearance to deliver alcohol in WB: Report

Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

Concerned over how quickly COVID-19 cases are rising in India: Indian-origin expert

Pakistan to reschedule $2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

Pakistan to reschedule $2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.