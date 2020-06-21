Slideshow | Top companies by market cap last week; RIL biggest gainer

Reliance Industries became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 11 lakh crore market valuation-mark on June 19 after Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free.
Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 1,76,489.28 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Here are the top 10 companies by market value in the week gone by:
10. ITC | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,26,299.98 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 12,169.31 crore
9. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,35,648.10 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 12,729.16 crore
8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 2,57,640.33 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,442.42 crore
7. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,00,543.95 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 5,771.09 crore
6. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,11,757.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 6,301.17 crore
5. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 3,18,597.21 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,110.36 crore
4. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 4,91,584.61 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,277.62 crore
3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 5,67,093.60 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 27,788.22 crore
2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 7,68,131.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,133.24 crore
1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended June 19: Rs 11,15,418.03 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 1,08,213.62 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Jun 21, 2020 01:55 pm