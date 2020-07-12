App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Top 10 companies by market cap last week; RIL biggest gainer

While RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys and HDFC witnessed a jump in their valuation, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains. Here are the top 10 firms by market cap in the week gone by:
1/11

Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1,03,625.35 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries accounting for over half of the gains. Here are the top 10 firms by market cap in the week gone by:

10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 2,33,361.95 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 420.94 crore
2/11

10. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 2,33,361.95 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 420.94 crore

A contingency fund of Rs 150 crore has been set up by ITC. This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to vulnerable and most needy section of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods. The fund will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system. (Image: ITC Hotel, MakeMyTrip)
3/11

9. ITC | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 2,38,838.05 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 16,041.36 crore

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 2,67,039.65 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 791.52 crore
4/11

8. Kotak Mahindra Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 2,67,039.65 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 791.52 crore

7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 3,13,530.88 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,491.56 crore
5/11

7. Bharti Airtel Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 3,13,530.88 crore | Loss during the week: Rs 3,491.56 crore

6. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 3,27,189.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 69.39 crore
6/11

6. HDFC Limited | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 3,27,189.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 69.39 crore

Representative image
7/11

5. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 3,32,980.71 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,177.58 crore

4. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 5,22,481.19 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 12,088.43 crore
8/11

4. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 5,22,481.19 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 12,088.43 crore

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 6,06,867.94 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,102.22 crore
9/11

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 6,06,867.94 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,102.22 crore

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 8,33,648.55 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,499.15 crore
10/11

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 8,33,648.55 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,499.15 crore

Representative Image
11/11

1. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 11,90,857.13 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 57,688.58 crore (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jul 12, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Business #Companies #HDFC #HDFC Bank #HUL #ICICI Bank #Infosys #ITC #Kotak Mahindra Bank #markets #RIL #Slideshow #TCS

