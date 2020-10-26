Slideshow | Stay cautious, investors can accumulate quality stocks on dips: Experts

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities | Traders need to be disciplined and careful while trading in the coming week. On a weekly basis, the market has formed a "Narrow ranged inside body" formation. It is certainly going to invite major volatility in the coming week, which is coincidently last week of the current month's F&O contracts. The market has spent time between the levels of 12030 and 11770. In between the market witnessed stock-specific sizeable correction in Index giants namely Reliance, TCS and HUL. In the coming week, if these stocks start reversing from their current lows then it would not be difficult for the Nifty to cross the level of 12050. The ideal strategy should be to trade long above the level of 12050 as it could push the market towards 12300/12400 levels (near to its all-time high level). Below the level of 11770, Nifty could fall back to 11428 where it has left a bearish gap on a weekly chart.